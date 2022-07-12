"We’re hoping to get something decided here in the very near future" - Kyle Busch's NASCAR future gets an update with JGR president's statement

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has been a part of Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) since 2008. Driving the #18 Chevrolet, Busch earned 56 of his 60 career Cup wins with the JGR team along with his two Cup championships in 2015 and 2019.

However, for quite some time there has been speculation about Kyle Busch’s future with the organization. This past week, JGR president Dave Alpern made a statement during Thursday’s media teleconference that the team plans to have the #18 driver back in the team and hopes to get something decided in the very near future.

Speaking about Busch’s future, Alpern stated that they have been consistent with Busch's situation since last year: they want him in the #18 car in 2023. He later added that they are still working on sponsorship deals that can confirm his place in the team and securing such a place takes a long time.

Alpern said:

“We’ve been pretty consistent since the end of last season, which is we want Kyle to be in the (No.) 18 car and that’s our plan. We’re still working on sponsorship, and as much interest as there is in our sport, these take a long time. And admittedly, this one’s taking a little longer than we thought. It’s not for lack of interest. It’s just trying to get everything put together. So those will probably happen in parallel. And, again, we’re hoping to get something decided here in the very near future.”

A major concern for Busch’s future is getting a new sponsor deal because his long-time sponsor Mars will leave NASCAR at the end of the season.

Kyle Busch less optimistic about his future at Joe Gibbs Racing, as per NBC reports

The uncertain future of Kyle Busch has been a regular topic of discussion on every NASCAR podcast and talk show over the last few months.

During a recent NBC pre-race show on Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Marty Snider, Kyle Petty, and Brad Daugherty talked about Joe Gibbs Racing driver’s future. On the show, Petty pointed out that Busch is in the middle of a career where he and his team may have to make some tough decisions.

NASCAR reporter Snider recalled Alpern’s statement from last week about how he expressed a desire to keep the #18 driver in the team. In response to Alpern’s comment, Snider said:

“Kyle Busch said yesterday nothing is close to being signed”

Catch the Joe Gibbs Racing team and Kyle Busch at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday July 17, 2022.

