"We’re thinking about it every day" - Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s NASCAR team wants to 'go Cup Racing' soon

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s involvement in the sport has been multi-faceted. The 47-year-old has been seen behind the wheel in the Cup Series, following in his father's footsteps as a driver, and now asserts his presence as the co-owner of a team in the Xfinity Series.

JR Motorsports is a team that was founded in 2005 in the Xfinity Series with the hopes of fighting for victories in the junior category of stock car racing. The Mooresville, North Carolina-based outfit fields young drivers such as Sam Mayer and Noah Gragson alongside cameo appearances by Dale Earhardt Jr. and others.

The team's debut in the highest echelon of stock car racing has been speculated upon by fans of the sport for quite some time now. After the success the team has had in the feeder series, it only makes sense to step up to the big league. Experienced personnel like Earnhardt Jr. can be a valuable asset to the team's participation in the Cup Series.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s sister and team co-owner Kelly Earnhardt Miller is JR Motorsports' vice president and went onto clear the air regarding the outfit's future plans. A recent appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio saw Earnhardt Miller put it as a case of 'when' and not 'if' and said:

“We’re thinking about it every day, we’re working on it it feels like every other day. We do want to go Cup racing. We believe that that’s a good spot for us. We want to stay in the Xfinity Series, too, so you know, what that looks like is certainly up for grabs.”

Listen to the complete interview below:

JR Motorsports has had a terrific 2022 season in the Xfinity Series so far, with drivers Noah Gragson, Sam Mayer, and Justin Allgaier taking victories in the last five out of seven races. The team also saw Dale Earnhardt Jr. make a cameo appearance by running in the Call 811 Before You Dig 250 powered by Call811.com in Martinsville.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Xfinity Series team on Cup Series' business model

Vice President Kelly Earnhardt Miller elaborated on the business model required to make the jump to the Cup Series, which involves sponsorship and Charter Cost, among other factors. She said:

“The biggest barrier is that charter cost and just looking at the business model and trying to figure out sponsorship and trying to really make that leap. It’s like, when’s the right time to strike? That’s just really what we’re trying to work through and figure out.”

It now remains to be seen when Dale Earnhardt Jr. will make his Cup Series debut as a team owner.

