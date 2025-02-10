"We back baby, with a baby": Bubba Wallace's wife Amanda enjoys a stroll with her son around the Daytona International Speedway

Bubba Wallace’s wife Amanda was recently spotted taking a carefree stroll around the Daytona International Speedway with their four-month-old son, Becks Hayden. While doing so, she captured a short video of her surroundings and posted it on her Instagram story.

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season will officially kick off at the iconic racetrack in less than a week. On that note, Amanda tagged Daytona International Speedway in her story with the following caption:

“We back baby, with a baby.”

(Source: Amanda Wallace/Instagram)

Bubba Wallace spent the last season winless. He finished 18th in points, picking six top-5s and 14 top-10s on the way. A major overhaul is expected ahead of the 2025 season as the Alabama native will be getting a new crew chief.

Charles Denike, the former crew chief for the No. 19 truck team at McAnally-Hilgemann Racing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, will replace Bootie Barker, Wallace’s old crew chief. The duo will make their grand debut in this year’s edition of the annual Daytona 500.

The race is scheduled for Sunday, February 16. Fans can watch it live on FOX from 2:30 pm ET onwards or listen to radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Bubba Wallace has never won the famed 500-miler. However, he came close to winning in 2018, his first Daytona 500, and again in 2022. Interestingly, both were runner-up finishes. In 2021, he became the first driver of color to lead a lap in the crown jewel event.

“Lesss goooo”- Bubba Wallace reveals inside conversation with wife Amanda ahead of his upcoming Daytona outing

Bubba Wallace is pumped for a new season. After all, 2025 will mark his ninth year in the series and fifth driving for 23XI Racing, a three-car Cup Series team jointly owned by former NBA legend Michael Jordan and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin.

So there’s a lot for Wallace to prepare for. Following a day of countless meetings and all sorts of packing before setting off for Daytona, Wallace told his wife how excited he was about racing.

“What a day,” Wallace wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “Filled with meetings, @23XIRacing season kick off lunch. Fresh cut for the 500. Ending with packing up last little things for the bus as we head south tomorrow! Told my wife the other night, “Damn, I just got excited””

“Her reply: “for racing? Me too!” Lesss goooo!” Wallace added.

Bubba Wallace will be joined by teammates Tyler Reddick and Rookie of the Year candidate Riley Herbst. Herbst spent the last five years driving full-time in the Xfinity Series. He will now pilot the No. 35 entry with sponsorship from Monster Energy. The Las Vegas native has made eight starts in the Cup Series over the past two seasons and earned a couple of top-10s.

