“We are so back”: Fans react as Toni Breidinger shows off visuals from NASCAR Rockingham test 

NASCAR held its first full-fledged, official test sessions for NASCAR Xfinity Series and Truck Series teams at the iconic Rockingham Speedway. Hence, for Toni Breidinger, the last two days have been quite busy.

Following the sessions at the 1.017-mile D-shaped oval, Breidinger took to X (formerly known as Twitter), and posted,

“pre test season at Rockingham.”

Several fans reacted to her post. One of them commented,

“we’re so back.”

Another fan wrote,

“Good luck with the new ride. And don't take no shit from anyone.”

Here are a few other reactions to the visuals that Toni Breidinger shared straight from “The Rock”:

“I would think the Rock would be a very good track for you,” wrote someone.

“Look at that chrome helmet,” added another.

“Best of luck this season!” a fan typed.

“yasss queen!!” a user wrote.

Notably, 2025 will mark Toni Breidinger’s rookie season in the Truck Series. The Arab-American driver will pilot the No. 5 entry full-time with TRICON Garage, a flagship organization that fields five Toyota Tundra TRD Pros in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

“Racing full-time with Tricon is a dream for me,” Breidinger said of her upcoming stint with the Mooresville-based outfit (quoted by NASCAR). “It’s been a 15-year process to get here, but I’m so excited for this moment and ready to capitalize on it.”

Breidinger has made select starts with the organization over the last two seasons with her best finish (15th) coming at Kansas Speedway in 2023. Her first race of the 2025 season is scheduled for February 14 at Daytona International Speedway.

Fans can watch Breidinger in action from 7:30 PM ET onwards on FS1 or listen to live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Nick Sanchez, former driver of the No. 2 Rev Racing Chevy, is the defending champion of the 100-lap event.

“I do leverage my modeling”- Toni Breidinger comes clean about choosing dual career paths

Besides being a NASCAR driver, Toni Breidinger is also a professional model who has previously worked with brands like GAP and Victoria’s Secret. With over five million followers on Instagram and TikTok, she is indeed a social media sensation.

However, she has never had to choose between modeling and driving. Speaking of which, Breidinger said (via Forbes),

“It's kind of funny, cause everyone's like ‘oh, you have to do one thing. You have to be a race car driver or a model, you can't do both.“

“They kind of work perfectly for me because I do leverage my modeling to help me get behind the wheel…they kind of really go hand in hand for me. And I feel like I'm able to balance them really well,” Toni Breidinger added.

She also believes that building connections with partners is crucial for a longstanding career in NASCAR. Throughout her debut full-time season, Breidinger will be backed by Raising Cane’s, Celsius, and Sunoco.

