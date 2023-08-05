“We did the beer toast, he didn’t”: Ecstatic Dale Earnhardt Jr urges Sam Mayer to keep pushing after maiden Xfinity Series victory

In a recent episode of his podcast, Dale Earnhardt Jr states that he wants Sam Mayer to keep pushing for more wins in Xfinity Series after his maiden win last week.

Mayer won the Saturday Road America 180 in thrilling double-overtime, sweeping into victory lane last weekend. With his victory in the No. 1 JRM Chevrolet, Sam Mayer became the 14th different driver to capture the trophy in as many NASCAR Xfinity Series contests at Road America.

The seven-time NASCAR champion Dale Earnhardt Jr sat down with Mike Davis, JR Motorsports' Director of Communications, and talked about Mayer's recent win at a very young age.

"Congratulations are in order. Sam Mayer wins his very first NASCAR Xfinity race. I'm so proud of Sam, Mike. The thing about it is, he's very young. Not even old enough to do a beer toast, right? He's gonna do some chocolate milk," he said in his podcast.

To which Davis added:

"We did a beer toast but he didn't."

Dale Earnhardt Jr continued:

"I dont want him to think that what he's doing is good enough, right? You always want them trying to continue and improve."

Sam Mayer, 20, is the fourth driver to win his first series trophy in 2023 and the sixth driver to win at the 4.048-mile road course for the first time in his career.

Dale Earnhardt Jr wants Shane van Gisbergen to fight in Indy 500

In his recent episode of The Dale Jr. Download podcast, Earnhardt said he was surprised by Shane van Gisbergen looking for a full-time return in NASCAR in 2024. He believes that after a superb and record-breaking win at Chicago Street Race in July, any result other than a top-five finish will not be enough.

"If he’s confirming he has plans to pursue NASCAR full-time ride, I think he’s already got an idea of who this is with. The pressure’s on. He needs to go to Indy and back it up,” he said in his podcast.

Van Gisbergen will make his oval debut in the Truck Series at Indianapolis on Friday, August 11, followed by the Cup Series race on Sunday, August 13.