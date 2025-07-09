“We came out looking like idiots”: Bubba Wallace’s aide reflects on ‘frustrating’ Chicago race

Bubba Wallace's spotter, Freddie Kraft, shed light on the recently concluded Chicago Street Race, a race where the 23XI Racing driver failed to live up to his potential and ended up in 28th place. Speaking about Wallace's day, Kraft mentioned how he failed to topple Alex Bowman of Hendrick Motorsports and advance into the next stage of the NASCAR In-Season Challenge.

Ad

Wallace, who needed a brilliant performance on Sunday to make it to the next round of the In-Season Challenge and move closer to the playoff qualification, failed in his attempt. He needed to get the better of Bowman, but it did not turn out the way he wanted, even though he raced him hard.

Having started his race in 37th place, Wallace improved to 19th by Stage 1. With further improvement, the #23 driver finished in fifth place, but he lost all the positions he gained in the last stage and came home in 28th place. Speaking about Wallace's race, here's what Kraft said in the latest Door Bumper Clear podcast on YouTube:

Ad

Trending

"You know, we raced the hell out of them, and we came out looking like idiots at the end of the day because we got ourselves, we ruined our own day, you know, by getting ourselves turned around there and costing ourselves a bunch of points, and, you know, it's just it was a lot on the line there. You are racing for the bracket challenge, which, whatever, is a million dollars at the end of the day."

Ad

"But that's also the guy we're racing for the last playoff spot or one of the last playoff spots. He's the next guy in front of us in points, so you're going to race him hard, and they've got history. So, he's probably racing a little harder than he has, you know, other guys in the past," Kraft further added. (36:50-37:18)

Ad

Ad

Alex Bowman, whom Bubba Wallace needed to beat, finished the race in eighth place. Bowman was in 31st place in Stage 1 and in fourth place in Stage 2. In the last stage, the Hendrick Motorsports driver held on to his advantage and finished within the Top 10, whereas Wallace dropped to the back of the pack.

Chicago hosted the 19th Cup Series race of the season at the Chicago Street Race, and street course expert Shane van Gisbergen once again came out as the winner. Ty Gibbs and Tyler Reddick wrapped up the top three, while Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch came home in the top five.

Ad

Bubba Wallace let his feelings known after the Chicago battle with Alex Bowman

Alex Bowman, and Bubba Wallace race during the NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165 at Chicago Street Course - Source: Getty

Bubba Wallace shared his thoughts on his battle with Alex Bowman at the Chicago Street Race last weekend. Speaking about his race, here's what the 23XI Racing driver said in the post-race interview:

Ad

"I’m just proud of the effort. You know, late call on the 5 that got us spun. Hated that. Just when you think everything’s going OK, but we were able to jump ship and switch up plans, put us right back in the race. So man, I was passing cars, having fun, showing that we keep improving and keep building confidence. We’ll be fine. So hate to see it end that way. It was fun. Fun with the 48. No love lost, all good.”

After losing to Alex Bowman, Bubba Wallace has gone out of the In-Season Challenge. However, he is still alive in the NASCAR playoffs and is in 13th place with 443 points after 19 races.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.