"We have a concrete plan": Jeff Gordon sets clear goals for Kyle Larson's Double despite a 'tight window'

Jeff Gordon revealed why Kyle Larson's second Double attempt is a different affair than his first. Last season, the 2021 Cup champion attempted to run the Indy 500 and the Coca Cola 600 on the same day.

However, Larson's attempt was severely affected and tainted by the weather. First, the Indy 500 was delayed for four hours before it even got started. And then even before Larson could get a single lap in Charlotte after finishing the 500 and travelling all the way to take part in the 600, the race was called off because of the weather.

Due to the weather playing such a big part in last year's Double, Gordon was asked how often he'd been looking at the weather forecast. Gordon claimed that this year things are 'just slightly different' because it is no longer their first time.

"It was not as easy and clear-cut of a decision as to when we leave Indianapolis. That's not the case this time. So this time, our goal is driver introductions. It's a tight window regardless, wouldn't mind, you know, I'd like to see Indianapolis like to start a little earlier and Charlotte start a little later, but so it's a very tight window. But we have a concrete plan in place and so looking at whether other than just wanting it to go smooth and wanting it to be a full race and a great day and start the day off right," Gordon described via Cup Scene. [6:00]

Apart from that, Jeff Gordon claimed he isn't paying too much attention to the weather.

Jeff Gordon compares the processses in Larson's Double attempt between 2024 and 2025

During the same media interaction at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Jeff Gordon was also asked about the processes compared to last year and whether it's been smoother.

The 4x Cup champion claimed that it has been relatively smoother because last year, there were 'so many unknowns' for Arrow McLarren, Hendrick Motorsports, Kyle Larson, and all the other partners involved in the Double attempt.

"We learned a lot then we feel like, 'All right we should be able to do it better,' and I feel like it's been much smoother," he claimed. [15:40]

Having said that, Jeff Gordon touched on how the practice and qualifying didn't exactly go in an ideal way for Kyle Larson. The #5 driver ended up qualifying in 21st place, a result much worse than his starting spot from last year's fifth place.

But apart from Larson's practice and qualifying woes, Gordon said that everything has been 'much smoother and easier' because of what they now know based on their experience last year.

With that said, it'll be interesting to see how Kyle Larson fares in his second Double attempt, and if he even gets to complete all 1100 miles unlike last year.

