“We could’ve easily been in the top 5” - Frankie Muniz reflects on a tough ARCA day at Pocono

Frankie Muniz qualified P10 for his first NASCAR ARCA race at Pocono Speedway. What easily could have been a fantastic race for him and his team, it all went terribly wrong.

Jesse Love once again emerged victorious, leading 40 laps en route to the victory on early Saturday morning. Conner Jones, driving for the Venturini Motorsports team, came fifth, while his teammate, pole-sitter, Dean Thompson, finished fourth. In sixth place, Toni Breidinger finished behind them.

Andy Jankowiak was comfortably running fourth in the final laps of the race before tumbling down the order and bringing his Toyota home in seventh place. A number of other drivers also had successful drives in the Pocono mountains.

However, Frankie Muniz had a disappointing outing at Pocono Speedway. Although finishing 10th, he was unable to climb up the order. Shortly after the green flag, the team had an electrical issue with the car and lost power under the first caution.

They managed to fix it but Muniz was 13 laps down and ended up sliding down the order and finished in P21 and placing himself third in the leaderboard.

Frontstretch @Frontstretch [email protected] finished 21st this morning at Pocono after losing power under the first caution. After a battery change he would return to the race, albeit 13 laps down. @m_massie22 caught up with Frankie after the race. pic.twitter.com/nbdXqmt5Hp

Speaking to the media after the race, Frankie Muniz explained what happen to his car during the first caution.

"We got hit really really hard on the first start from behind, cause everyone checked up pretty bad and it made the battery connection go lose...so when the first caution came out I lost the batteries and it was dead," he said. "We came in and it took a while to get the batteries change and went down thirteen laps."

He added:

"So, it's a shame when I think we easily would've been in the top five today. Based on you know with whom I was running with."

The NASCAR ARCA Series will now head to Michigan International Speedway next.

Nascar ARCA driver Frankie Muniz tangled in a scandal involving Jonah Hill

Jonah Hill is a well-known Hollywood star who has evenly been in the spotlight involved in a scandal with his ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady. This scandal garnered a lot of attention when it got connected to NASCAR driver Frankie Muniz.

Pop Base @PopBase



In the alleged text messages, the actor demands her to have ‘boundaries’ including not posting bathing suit photos on her Instagram or surfing with men, despite being a surf instructor. Jonah Hill’s ex, surf instructor Sarah Brady, exposes text messages from their relationship.In the alleged text messages, the actor demands her to have ‘boundaries’ including not posting bathing suit photos on her Instagram or surfing with men, despite being a surf instructor. pic.twitter.com/u43MtH2fVw " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/u43MtH2fVw

Brady has accused Hill of emotional abuse via her Instagram. Pat Williams has shown new information regarding the whole situation. His Instagram reel and screenshots of text messages show the exchanges between Brady and Muniz.

Hill accused Brady of constantly texting the NASCAR star. Hill was also seen being unhappy with his ex-girlfriend liking Muniz's picture.