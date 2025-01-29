“We couldn’t be more in love”: NASCAR’s Josh Bilicki shares heartwarming news as they welcome a ‘baby boy’ 

NASCAR racer Josh Bilicki took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to announce the birth of a baby boy on Wednesday, January 29.

Josh is married to Kaitlyn Bilicki. The lovely couple had tied the knot on January 26, 2024. The pair have named their son Cole Michael Bilicki. The picture posted by Josh revealed that the baby weighed five pounds and 10 ounces at the time of birth. Josh shared the picture of his newly born baby boy on X with the caption:

"Welcoming our baby boy! We couldn’t be more in love. Mom and baby are both doing well and are healthy!"

Bilicki is a professional NASCAR racer. He has competed in major events like the Cup Series and Truck Series. His early journey with racing began with racing go-karts. He showed promise by winning many races like the 2008 Road America SKUSA Super-Nationals. In 2016, he made his debut in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Obaika Racing. He has driven for teams like Rick Ware Racing, Spire Motorsports, and BJ McLeod Motorsports. In the 2024 season, he raced part-time for DGM Racing with the No 91 car.

The NASCAR driver and his wife celebrated their first wedding anniversary on January 26, with the caption:

"Hard to believe it’s already been one trip around the sun since we tied the knot. Looking forward to a life time more with you and our little dude that’s almost here!!" Bilicki wrote on Instagram

Bilicki has raced at over 204 tracks, which has given him a lot of experience and allowed him to obtain sponsors. Insurance King has been a consistent sponsor for the racer since 2019 when he raced at Chicagoland Speedway.

Josh Bilicki's 2025 NASCAR plans

For the 2025 NASCAR season, Bilicki will be racing for DGM Racing with the No 91 Chevrolet Camaro. He described his excitement for racing on the team again in a press release:

“I am so excited to re-join DGM Racing in 2025. I truly believe in what the Gosselin family is building at DGM Racing. I have seen first hand the hard work this entire team puts in and the improvements made each year. Consistency is key, so being with this same group for a third consecutive year only made sense. I’m so thankful to everyone at DGM Racing and to all of our amazing sponsors for their continued support,” [via Joshbilickiracing.com]

Bilicki made 17 starts in total during the 2024 season of the Xfinity Series with a best finish of eighth. His performance paved the way for him to be recruited by DGM Racing. Bilicki will be seen in action at the United Rentals 300 on February 15 at 5 PM ET at the Daytona International Speedway.

