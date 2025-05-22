“We’d still be in caves”: Ryan Blaney thanks God for major historical event for humanity

2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion, Ryan Blaney, has opened up on his gratefulness regarding the fact that dinosaurs no longer exist. Speaking on a recent radio show appearance, Blaney was asked about which dinosaur he would like to be, which prompted the driver to talk about his thoughts regarding the extinction of the prehistoric animal, as well as how that has benefited the development of humanity. The #12 driver also shared his confusion on which dinosaur he'd like to be, opting to either be a velociraptor, a brachiosaurus, or a stegosaurus.

The Team Penske driver was asked the head-scratching question by Cody Cannon, the lead vocalist of the Whiskey Myers rock band, on the SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Show, which led to Blaney sharing his love for the classic dinosaur movie, Jurassic Park.

“I loved Jurassic Park growing up, and that movie absolutely terrified me. I think it scared every little kid across - thank god those things aren’t around anymore - we would not be a species if they were. I think about that stuff all the time. If dinosaurs were still around, we would not have the infrastructure that we have today, like we’d still be in caves.”

The 31-year-old driver did finally answer Cannon's original question, but forgot the name of one of his picks, leading to a hilarious descriptor of the dinosaur of his choice.

“I think being a velociraptor would be kind of fun. Or like a, I don’t know the scientific name for them, but the long-neck ones. They got like giraffe neck on steroids. I can’t remember what they’re called, but they could eat the top of trees, and I was like “that’s kind of cool!” so either one of those two, I think I’d rather be. Or like a stegosaurus would be kind of neat, just a slow animal that just eats all the time.”

Ryan Blaney currently sits in fifth place in the standings, 107 points away from the top spot, held by Kyle Larson.

Ryan Blaney's Coca-Cola 600 livery revealed

Ahead of this weekend's Coca-Cola 600 event, Team Penske has taken to their Instagram account to share a look at the livery of Ryan Blaney's car. For the Charlotte Motor Speedway race, Blaney's #12 car will be decked out in a Bodyarmour Sports Drink-themed paint scheme, marking the first time since 2017 that the driver and beverage company have teamed up.

Ryan Blaney's ride will feature three flavours of the sports drink viz. Frozen Cherry, Frozen Orange and Frozen Berry, on its hood.

"Impossibly cold," the team wrote on the post.

The green flag for this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series event will wave on Sunday, May 25th, at 6:00 p.m. ET.

