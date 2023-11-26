Stewart-Haas Racing crew chief Rodney Childers recently detailed the challenges faced by NASCAR drivers and teams.

2023 wasn't the best of seasons for Stewart-Haas Racing in the Cup Series. Despite fielding four drivers, the team suffered from its first winless season in over a decade.

Much of their lackluster season could be attributed to the engine. However, Rodney Childers, the former crew chief of Kevin Harvick, believes that success in NASCAR transcends mere horsepower. He delved into the dynamics that shape a team's performance on the track.

In a recent interview with Sportsnaut, he said:

"The Cup Series is just so up and down. When you think back to what, 2018, when we were just destroying everyone all year and then we got off on motor towards then end of thay year and Hendrick picked off some stuff from RCR and picked-up 20 horses and we couldn’t run with them anymore."

The SHR crew chief added:

"What I mean is that there’s going to be ebbs and flows, and this stuff is going to go up and down, and you have to race week-to-week and just race it out. I will say, we’ve built new bodies before and they haven’t always worked out but hopefully this one works out.

Rodney Childers on working with Josh Berry next season

With Kevin Harvick hanging up his boots at the end of the 2023 season, Childers is set to collaborate with the new face behind the wheel of the No. 4 Ford Mustang, Josh Berry.

Set to make his full-time Cup Series debut next season, Berry has lately been working together during postseason races in the Late Model Stocks.

On working with Berry next season, Rodney Childers emphasized on building communication between the duo. He said:

"I think the biggest thing is just, you know, how we talk and how we communicate. Another part is just being around each other and getting to be friends better, getting that relationship and trust going."

"There is still a lot to talk about before the cup season, but this was a good Kickstarter and honestly a lot of fun for both of us. You know how much fun we have with Late Model Stocks," he added.

Expressing optimism about the upcoming season, Childers said:

"I want to get Josh in Victory Lane at the Cup Series level... It’s going to be a learning curve for both us but we’re all willing to make it work and we’re excited to be racing together."

As Stewart-Haas Racing gears up for the 2024 season with Josh Berry and Rodney Childers at the helm of the #4, it remains to be seen if the team bounces back from their disappointing season.