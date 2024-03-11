NASCAR Cup Series owner-operator Brad Keselowski's outing at Phoenix Raceway last Sunday pleased the Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing driver and co-owner. The team managed to finish with both cars in the top 5 during the Shriners Children's 500 at the 1-mile-long Avondale, Arizona track.

Despite Keselowski finishing in P4 and Chris Buescher taking the runner-up spot in P2, the underlying emotion from the weekend remained Christopher Bell's dominant performance at the track. Phoenix Raceway has always seen Toyota, especially JGR cars, perform well at the notoriously difficult to overtake track.

Despite having made strides from where RFK Racing was a couple of seasons ago and having a good turn of speed in his car as well as Buescher's car, Brad Keselowski touched on Bell's performance in Arizona. The former Cup Series champion admitted to racingamerica.com:

"It was a good solid day for us. We want to win these races but we didn’t have anywhere near the speed the #20 car did, I don't know if anybody did to be quite honest. We put ourselves in good position with a good pit call and a great restart at the end and we just tried to execute. The potential is there. We are just one step away and we are going to keep working on it until we get there."

Touching on the race-winning potential of the team, it is only a matter of time before Brad Keselowski is also seen in victory lane along with Chris Buescher, who has already done so for the team.

Watch: Brad Keselowski almost crashes out of NASCAR Cup race in Phoenix

Brad Keselowski's stint during the NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway could have been cut well short of the ultimate P5 he managed to achieve. The former Cup Series champion was seen narrowly avoiding a spinning Denny Hamlin on lap 215 of the race.

Hamlin spun out after making contact with 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick, inadvertently appearing in front of a speeding Keselowski, who narrowly avoided hitting the #11 Toyota Camry XSE driver.

With RFK Racing seen on the fringes of victory on more than one occasion this year as well as in the years past, it remains to be seen how soon Brad Keselowski can snap his winless streak in the sport. He will be trying to do so next weekend as NASCAR returns to asphalt at the Bristol Motor Speedway for the Food City 500.