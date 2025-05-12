"We didn’t capitalize on it": Alex Bowman points to blown chances across three NASCAR tracks after Kansas run

Hendricks Motorsports driver Alex Bowman finished fifth in the AdventHealth 400 race at the Kansas Speedway. The driver had contact with Zane Smith on the stage two restart, which damaged the car, but he still had the pace to get back to fifth. Bowman's teammate, Kyle Larson, went on to grab victory after another dominating Kansas race.

Bowman was disappointed after the race as he felt the car had the pace, but due to the incident on the restart, he could not capitalize on the car's performance even after finishing in the top five. He was frustrated due to the incident but expressed that he is super proud of everyone at the Hendrick Motorsports team.

"You just don’t get many race cars that are that good. We had one last weekend (at Texas Motor Speedway), and we didn’t capitalize on it. We had one at Bristol (Motor Speedway) and didn’t capitalize on it. Today, we ended up with a top-five, but I don’t feel like we capitalized on it. I’m frustrated on that side of things, but super proud of everyone at Hendrick Motorsports. It’s not something we did or that the car did," Alex Bowman said in the post-race interview.

Bowman also shed light on how this era of racing works while talking about his crash.

"Two guys under me decided to drive us straight into the fence. That’s Next Gen racing, though. The restarts get pretty crazy, and unfortunately, it just kind of hurt the rest of our day," he added.

Bowman will be back in action next week at the NASCAR All-Star race at the North Wilkesboro Speedway. The race this year comes with changes to the format, including an optional promoter’s caution flag, which could dramatically change the outlook of the race.

Alex Bowman reveals the reasons behind his bad mood at Kansas

Alex Bowman is known for his calm and composed attitude, but the race at Kansas this weekend exposed his emotions, despite finishing fifth. The driver certainly had a strong pace over the weekend and was frustrated after finishing fifth as he felt he could have gotten more. He jokingly said that his bad day was due to a sore neck in an interview after the race.

I slept on my neck wrong last night, and I woke up and couldn’t stand up straight. It made me grumpy," Bowman told Bob Pockrass post-race.

Bowman's bad mood wasn't just because of his neck but the obstacles and 'dumb stuff' he had to deal with on the track. The driver expressed:

"There’s a lot of dumb stuff going on… Just a lot of pressure to go run well and to go contend for wins. We had a lot of really fast race cars that we haven’t been able to show it because a lot of things that have been outside of our control."

Alex Bowman is currently ranked eighth in the NASCAR Cup Series this season with 325 points to his name. After disappointing performances in some of the previous races, the driver would have felt some happiness after finishing fifth this weekend.

