“We didn’t get an immediate yellow”: NASCAR fans react to Cody Ware’s ‘brutal’ crash in Chicago Street Race

NASCAR fans were surprised after the race control did not bring out an immediate yellow flag following Cody Ware's crash during the Chicago Street Race. Ware suffered from a brake failure and hit the barrier at high speed.
Sunday's (July 6) race at the Chicago Street Race saw Shane van Gisbergen take the victory ahead of Ty Gibbs, while Tyler Reddick wrapped up the top three. However, the day did not turn out well for Ware, who had to suffer a DNF despite running 73 of 75 laps.
With two laps to go, the RWR driver lost his brakes going into Turn 6, and hit the barrier at high speed, 93 miles an hour to be specific. However, the race control did not bring out an immediate caution. It was only after 35 seconds that NASCAR brought the caution.
This led to fans moving over to social media to share their reactions. Here are some reactions taken from the micro-blogging site, X.
Reacting to it, a fan wrote:
"And we didn't get an immediate yellow."
"I was actually kind of in favor of letting the race play out until the leader got back to the crash. But now after seeing that, it should have been an immediate caution," wrote another fan.
A fan wrote:
"Dude waving flag didn’t even see it he was going so fast."
Another fan wrote:
"Holy shit… yeah that shoulda been a caution."
"Why is that fool waving the blue flag. How about a yellow flag ?" A fan wrote.
Another fan wrote:
"This looks unbelievably bad for race control. I’m sure they’ll be spewing out their lip service but there’s no defense for no immediate yellow."
Cody Ware let his feelings known after crashing in Chicago
Cody Ware shared his thoughts on Sunday after he crashed out of Grant Park 165 at the Chicago Street Course. Speaking to the media after the race, here's what the Rick Ware Racing driver said:
"Yeah, I mean, especially given the speed of how fast we were going into the barrier,” Cody Ware told Frontstretch. “Obviously I’m not going anywhere, there’s not much I can do at that point. But obviously at that point I’m just focused on getting out of the car and getting to a safe spot."
"Stayed out on old tires but was able to hold on. Unfortunately started picking up a left front chatter towards those last couple laps before the rotor blew, so not sure if it’s the chicken before the egg, but definitely whatever was going on with that left front is what ended up finally giving in that car going into Turn 6," he added.
After 19 races, Cody Ware is in 36th place in the drivers' standings with 144 points. With the crash in Chicago, he faced five DNFs in total. His average start position has been 34.895, and his average finish position has been 29.053.
