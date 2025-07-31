“We didn’t have a plan, didn’t have a strategy”: Kelley Earnhardt Miller reflects on JRM’s unexpected rise to milestone triumph in Xfinity Series

Kelly Earnhardt Miller, the co-owner of JR Motorsports (JRM) and the sister of Dale Earnhardt Jr., opened up about JR Motorsports' initial days and how the ideas of two siblings turned into a successful business in NASCAR. Speaking about JRM's rise to the top, Earnhardt Miller unraveled how they started, with their first victory with Mark Martin, to their 100th win with Connor Zilisch.Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his sister founded JR Motorsports back in 2005. They initially started with Busch (currently Xfinity Series). They spread their wings in other racing series, such as the NASCAR Cup, Truck Series, and ARCA Menards Series, gradually over the years.Currently, they field four full-time Xfinity Series cars for Justin Allgaier, Connor Zilisch, Sammy Smith, and Carson Kvapil. They also field one Xfinity as well as one Cup under part-time obligations. Recently, JRM reached the 100 race win milestone in the Xfinity Series after Zilisch won the race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway last weekend.Kelley Earnhardt Miller, the co-owner of JR Motorsports, along with her husband, LW Miller, brother Dale Earnhardt Jr., and Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports, shared how the team came into being. Speaking about this, she said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio:&quot;I never thought looking back from our days in 2005-2006, when we were putting this together, that this is something that we would achieve. When Dale and I decided to go Busch racing at the time, or nationwide racing in 2006, we didn't have a plan, we didn't have a strategy.&quot;You know what? This sounds like something we can try and do with one car, and of course, we were a failure there, for the first two years, and then got that first win with Mark Martin in 2008. Have since built such a business with a bunch of fabulous people, employees, and drivers, and all,&quot; she further added.Coming into this season, three out of four JR Motorsports Xfinity drivers won at least one race. Besides this, they are the defending Xfinity Series champions as Justin Allgaier claimed the 2024 Xfinity title last year.Connor Zilisch let his feelings be known after helping JRM claim 100 winsDale Earnhardt Jr. smiles for a photo with NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Connor Zilisch - Source: ImagnFollowing his victory at the Pennzoil 250 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Connor Zilisch shared his thoughts as he thanked the Top brass of JR Motorsports. Speaking about his race in the post-race interview on the CW Network, the #88 driver said:“Man, this is awesome, 100 wins for [JR Motorsports]. Congrats to [owners] Dale [Earnhardt Jr.], Kelley [Earnhardt-Miller], LW [Miller], everybody’s who’s raced for JRM. Everybody who works at JRM. I’m the smallest part of this team and man, I’m so glad to be a part of it. &quot;It’s been such an awesome journey with JRM. It’s so cool to get them 100 [wins]. Winning at Indy is awesome and getting 100 wins for JRM is really cool, too. I consider this a pretty awesome day.”Connor Zilisch is in second place in the regular season championship with 729 points after 20 races. So far, he claimed five wins, the most by a driver this season, 10 Top 5s, 12 Top 10s, and led 425 laps. His average start position has been 7.4, and his average finish position has been 10.2.