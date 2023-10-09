“We didn’t win”: Ty Gibbs left wanting for more after career-best P4 finish during NASCAR Cup race at Charlotte

Despite securing his career best finish, NASCAR Cup Series driver Ty Gibbs wasn't satisfied with the result.

Ty Gibbs placed his No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing amongst the fastest cars in Saturday's qualifying. On Sunday's race, Gibbs finished in P4 securing his career-best finish. But he wanted more than the top-five finish.

Speaking to PNR Live, Gibbs stated his disappointment with the result.

"We didn't win, so I don't think there's a lot to be satisfied by, but we were really fast, I've got to get better on restarts, I really cost us some ground there," he said to Brett McMillan.

Josh Bilicki spun around and brought out a caution. Kyle Busch and Ty Gibbs were leading the pack at the restart.

When Allmendinger passed Busch on lap 57, he took over as the new leader. William Byron climbed into third place, replacing Gibbs.

AJ Allmendinger held off William Byron to take his victory at the Charlotte Roval. Byron came home to finish second, followed by Kyle Busch in third, Ty Gibbs in fourth and Joey Logano rounding off the top five finishers.

Who is Ty Gibbs? All you need to know about the young NASCAR driver

Ty Gibbs is a NASCAR driver who competes full time in the NASCAR Cup Series. He drives the No.54 Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing.

He also drives part-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series where he drives the No.19 Toyota Supra for the same team which is owned by his grandfather, Joe Gibbs.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard

Ty Gibbs was crowned as the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion. He was also crowned the 2021 ARCA Menards Series Championship.

In his Xfinity Series career, Gibbs has 12 wins, 39 top-ten finishes and seven pole positions. He took his first Xfinity win in 2021 Super Start Batteries 188 (Daytona RC).

In his ARCA Menards Series career, Gibbs has 18 wins, 42 top-ten finishes and 17 pole positions. He took his first ARCA win in 2019 at Dutch Boy 150.

In 2022, JGR announced that Ty Gibbs will be replacing Kyle Busch, who was departing the team. Gibbs is yet to take a Cup Series win but, he has had 10 top-ten finishes with JRC.