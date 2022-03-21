"We were on a different planet today" - Kurt Busch says team needs improvement despite P3 finish at NASCAR Folds of Honor QuikTrip

Driving the #45 Toyota Camry for 23XI Racing, Kurt Busch finished 3rd in Sunday's Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The 23XI Racing team went to the newly reprofiled Speedway aiming to register their first win of the season. Busch and his team, however, had to stay satisfied with their second consecutive top-5 finish.

Speaking about his performance on the 1.54 mile-long track in the post-race, Busch said:

“We were on a different planet today with the draft and the way the cars raced. Wow. I was catching air off of turn two. I had to lift to not hit the rev chip. I just had a little too much damage to not be on offense, and then we were just trying to ride around and pick our poison so to speak with the Monster Energy Toyota. We weren’t on offense, so if you are not on offense, you kind of have to ride and wait for the holes to open up and I got a top-five again. A lot of sarcasm here. We know we need to get better with the handling and some of our racecraft, but another top-five – we will take it.”

PRN @PRNlive It wasn’t pretty but Kurt Busch brought it home P3 for @23XIRacing . He told @DougTurnbull today was all about learning as much as possible. #FOHQT500 It wasn’t pretty but Kurt Busch brought it home P3 for @23XIRacing. He told @DougTurnbull today was all about learning as much as possible. #FOHQT500 https://t.co/CxH5qs6CO9

The third-place finish helped Busch boost immensely in the points table. His best finish of the season took him to 5th place in the latest release of the Cup race standings. He officially has 17 top-10 finishes and nine top-5 finishes in 32 starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Kurt Busch involved in a wreck with Tyler Reddick at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Kurt Busch, the driver of #45, saw minor damage from a wreck that took place in front of him on Sunday’s race. Tyler Reddick cut his rear tire and went into a spin as he raced in front of Busch on lap 145. The veteran driver had nowhere to go considering that Christopher Bell was right on his inside, so he hit the #8 Chevrolet broadside and took some damage.

Despite losing his momentum, Busch continued to compete in the race. He finished every single lap and made it into the top-5 during the final lap.

The 2004 Cup Series champion crossed the finish line as fourth, but a penalty issued to Bell for dropping below the line moved the #45 team up to third position overall.

