“We don’t have a car”: Katherine Legge’s crew's startling revelation surfaces amid her Sonoma ordeal

Katherine Legge did not take part in the qualifying run for Sunday’s Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway. Her No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevy was facing a brake issue, which kept her from making it to pit road for qualifying.

However, Legge’s spotter, Tommy Joe Martins, wasn’t aware of this initially. This led to a funny exchange between Martins and another member of the No. 78 team. Martins was having his lunch when he realized that there was no car for Legge on pit road.

“I mean, I was trying to eat my lunch down here,” Martins radioed to his team. “I looked up and I realized we don’t have a car. There is no car on pit road. They are in the garage.”

“Well, that’s interesting. I didn’t talk to him, I was trying to work on radios, so I’m assuming, we’re not running then?” came the response from the crew member.

That’s when Martins realized what was going on. The hilarious exchange was recently posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) by Colby Evans, a 2025 ARCA Menards Series debutant. Martins slid into the comments section and wrote,

“Had to make some repairs. Will be ready for the race. Weird moment when you look at pit road and don’t see the car you’re spotting.”

There were fewer than 40 entries for the Toyota/Save Mart 350, so Katherine Legge didn’t have to worry about missing out on the race. Backed by E.L.F. Cosmetics, the speedster finished the race 31st.

Next up for Legge is the August 10 race at Watkins Glen International. She will be sponsored by Droplight, Sherfick Companies, and Desnuda Tequila in the 90-lap event. Fans can watch her in action only on the USA Network, or listen to radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Katherine Legge opens up on switching to NASCAR competition

Katherine Legge has competed in several racing disciplines like IndyCar, sports cars, and classic endurance events, such as the Rolex 24 at Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring. But she is new to NASCAR, and its brainchild, the NextGen stock car.

She first experienced the thrill of NASCAR back in 2018, when she made a handful of starts in the Xfinity Series under the banner of JD Motorsports, with her best performance being a P14 at Road America.

Recalling her early days to in, the 45-year-old Guildford native said in a statement,

"I loved it and wanted to do more, I just didn't know how to go about it. I’m lucky that my sponsors pivoted with me and we're all in on NASCAR.”

“It was something that I felt incredibly passionate about doing. I have so much fun doing it and am so motivated. I'm working hard at it. I really want to make this home,” she added.

Katherine Legge’s 2025 schedule consists of 12 races in both Cup and Xfinity Series, out of which she has run nine already. Remaining on her plate is the July 26 Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the Cup race at Watkins Glen International on August 10, and the August 17 Cup race at Richmond Raceway.

