“We don’t have room”: NASCAR’s Steve Phelps comments on future of Auto Club Speedway

NASCAR Commissioner Steve Phelps commented on the possibility of turning the site in Fontana, California, into a half-mile track. He said it in an interview with Hauler Talk.

The former Auto Club Speedway, Fontana, hosted NASCAR races from 1997 to 2023. It was closed for redevelopment as part of the ambitious “Next Gen California” project. The site is planned for a half-mile short track. In 2023, NASCAR sold 433 of the 522 acres to developers who are converting the land into a logistics facility and industrial park. The only original part of the racetrack is the pit road and parts of the Frontstretch stand.

The redevelopment project has been paused indefinitely, with the Commissioner of NASCAR citing a substantial price tag as the reason for the pause. To Hauler Talk, he said:

"Would I like to build a new facility in Fontana? I would. You know, it would be a short track because we don't have room for anything else, frankly. And do I think creating a short track out there would be a cool thing for us? Yes. With that said, it's $300 million to build that facility. Is that the best use of that money? That is the big question. The cost of capital right now is still really high.", Phelps said.

"So for us to just press pause right now is essentially what we're doing. You know, trying to be as transparent about that as possible. But yeah, I'd love to build a facility out there. When that is going to happen, or if that's going to happen, I don't have a timeline.", he added.

Steve Phelps was recently appointed as NASCAR’s first-ever commissioner after serving as the president of NASCAR. As a president, Phelps oversaw major changes in NASCAR, including the launch of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion program to support female and minority drivers in NASCAR. To broaden the reach of NASCAR, he partnered with organizations such as The Trevor Project and The Urban Youth Racing School.

Steve Phelps makes his vision clear in his first remarks as NASCAR Commissioner

Following his appointment as NASCAR's Commissioner, Steve Phelps emphasized the importance of unity within the sport. He believes NASCAR will be stronger and more successful when all stakeholders collaborate effectively, functioning more like a cohesive league similar to the NFL or MLB.

"The more we act like a league, the better it’ll be for all stakeholders. Not just NASCAR the company, but NASCAR the sport because we are stronger together than we are apart. So, to me, that is the No. 1 thing in my job that is the most critical.”, he said via Racer.com

Phelps aims to bridge the competitive gap stemming from NASCAR's structure, where the organization doesn't "own" itself entirely. His primary mission is to foster closer collaboration across the industry, encompassing racetracks, teams, and drivers. By uniting these elements, he envisions creating collective benefits for everyone involved.

