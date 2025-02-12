“We don’t have a weak link”: HMS star William Byron shows unwavering confidence on Rick Hendrick’s NASCAR driver lineup 

William Byron recently expressed his honest thoughts on Hendrick Motorsports' four-driver lineup. The team is set to start its fifth straight season in the Cup Series division. The No. 24 Chevrolet driver radiated high confidence in his teammates Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, and Alex Bowman ahead of the 2025 season's first official race at Daytona International Speedway.

Rick Hendrick, founder and owner of Hendrick Motorsports, has been fielding entries in NASCAR's premier division since 1984 and has been home to Hall of Famers like Jeff Gordon, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Darrel Waltrip, Jimmie Johnson and many more. Moreover, the North Carolina-based organization has a record of winning 14 Cup titles and over 300 Cup races since its inception.

With such a celebrated career, the most successful NASCAR team has also become one of the dominant forces in the present times with young and talented drivers under their shed. Among them is a 27-year-old Byron who recently showed his unwavering confidence in HMS' current four-man driver lineup.

"I just think everyone does a really good job," Byron said via hendrickmotorsports.com. "We don't really have a weak link at Hendrick Motorsports right now".

William Byron added:

"[I] Just feel like our teams are all really strong and the same can't be said around the rest of the Cup garage. There's a lot of teams that have one or two good cars and then they have a couple teams that aren't as good. So, I just think that our team does a really good job and everyone works together."

William Byron has been a part of the Chevrolet roster since his full-time debut in the Cup Series in 2018. Since then, the Charlotte, North Carolina native has competed in over 250 races and has amassed 13 wins including the iconic Daytona 500 race.

Apart from that, the rising star of Rick Hendrick-owned organization has also reached the Championship 4 race at Phoenix in his last two seasons.

"It deserves a look for sure": William Byron delivers his honest take on the predictability of the Championship race

William Byron admits to wanting "a change down the road" in the current NASCAR playoff system. For the past three seasons, Team Penske has been the dominant team to succeed at the Championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway.

In a conversation with AP News, Byron shared his take on the unsurprising element in the stock-car racing series. He said:

"I think it deserves a look for sure and probably a change down the road. Just don’t know what that change is. I feel like we’ve just gotten into such a routine of going to the same racetrack for the final race, and having similar tracks that lead up to it has gotten a little bit predictable."

Not only William Byron, but there has been debate around the topic of playoff change where Kyle Larson, who dominated the season with six wins was eliminated from the 2024 Round of 8 playoffs. Meanwhile, Joey Logano who had a decent first half, ended up lifting the coveted Cup Series trophy.

This led to the former Cup Series champion Larson making a bold claim amid NASCAR's decision on the current playoff format.

