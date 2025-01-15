“We have a drug problem in this world and we have them with this race too”: Chili Bowl co-founder delivers blunt message about ramped up inspections

Chili Bowl Nationals co-founder Emmett Hahn revealed the "drug problem" with the event while addressing the ramped-up inspections this year. Although there are not many rules in the event, this year's technical inspection is going strict with the ones in place.

The Chili Bowl Nationals is a midget racing series that is quite popular amongst NASCAR and other drivers from various motorsports backgrounds. The dirt racing has also gained a lot of popularity with fans in recent years and what makes this event exciting is the independence of racing without many rules to settle for.

While there is a set of rules, most of them are confined to the technicalities in the car; which is being taken seriously this year. Technical inspector Cody Cordell is said to be taking those rules very seriously, checking the cars for traction control, chassis, tubing thickness, etc.

Addressing these intricate inspections, co-founder Emmett Hahn mentioned a "drug problem," that he said also lies within this event.

“We have a drug problem in this world and we have them with this race too,” Hahn said. “They’re doping these tires so we’re working on that. We’re doing tech this year.”

The event is currently ongoing and is scheduled till the end of this week. It is largely looked upon by many drivers, as mentioned, and is one of the first motorsports events to take place in a year after the Tulsa Shootout. The latter features Sprint cars and is held on the same track.

Chase Briscoe not participating in Chili Bowls Nationals despite permission from JGR

Chase Briscoe's signing at Joe Gibbs Racing has been linked with the team's major change in their rules as they now allow their drivers to race in the dirt. Historically, the team did not allow them to do so in view of safety and to keep their focus on the Cup Series.

However, there were other facts like Briscoe joining, who grew up racing in the dirt, and the entire NASCAR field's interest in participating in events like the Chili Bowl, that JGR seemingly allowed their drivers to race in the event this year onwards.

Despite this permission from his new team, Chase Briscoe was missing from the event. He revealed that he would not participate this year, but will remain updated. In a social media post, he also gave his followers the opportunity to question him regarding his decision.

"First Chili Bowl I haven’t competed at in over 10 years. Feels weird but for sure gonna be tuned in on@FloRacing. If you have any questions about the event or competing in it shoot them my way," he wrote on X.

When asked by a fan about his absence from the event this year, Briscoe revealed that he could not leave his newborn twins alone with his wife for eight days while racing in the Chili Bowl.

"Couple different reasons, biggest thing is with the newborn twins it’s hard to leave my wife alone for 8 days with 3 kids under 3," he answered a fan's query.

Chase Briscoe is a very familiar face at the Chili Bowl Nationals, having participated every year since the past decade, as he mentioned in the post.

