"We have dumbass strategy every f*cking week!: Austin Dillon blasts Richard Childress Racing on team radio during Richmond race 

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon has ruthlessly castigated his team during the Toyota Owners 400 run for having lackluster race strategies.

The seventh Cup Series weekend is underway at the Richmond Raceway and polesitter Kyle Larson is eyeing to defend the 400-lap race victory this year. His teammate Chase Elliott, on the other hand, is looking to end the unwanted feat of the only Hendrick Motorsports driver this season to have zero top-5 finish.

RCR driver Austin Dillon sits at 29 in the standings, with no achievement so far this season. The North Carolina native started his seventh Cup Series dash of the season from the P22 spot on the grid. However, because of the team's subpar race strategies, Dillon vented his anger on the radio during his 300-mile run.

He said (via Davey Segal on X):

"We have dumbass strategy every f*cking week! We're indecisive, we don't know what to do!"

The team owner hopped in and replied to Dillon, saying:

"Settle down, drive the car and focus here. It ain't doing no good talking. Just focus."

RCR fields two Cup Series cars; the #8 Chevrolet is tamed by Kyle Busch and the #3 Chevy by Austin Dillon. The stats preceding the Toyota Owners 400 show that the North Carolina-based outfit has failed to keep either of its cars inside the top 10. The team stands at P8 with Busch and at P30 with Dillon.

Austin Dillon's ride locks a deal with new sponsors for handpicked Cup Series races this season

Ahead of his run at the Richmond Raceway, Richard Childress Racing revealed Senix Tools as the #3 Chevrolet Camaro's main sponsor on Thursday, March 28. The first Cup Series race under the deal will flag off at the North Wilkesboro Speedway during the NASCAR All-Star Race on Sunday, May 19. Further races are yet to be announced.

Dillon, a 33-year-old RCR driver, has had a poor start to the season, finishing P37 in the Daytona 500. The 33-year-old has also struggled in subsequent races, finishing P22, P16, P32, P24, and P25, resulting in a total of 77 points, and is now looking for a promising outcome to fill the void.

While officiating the sponsorship deal to the public, the president of Richard Childress Racing, Torrey Galida unfurled his thoughts during the team release, saying:

“We’re happy to see another brand grow and find success through a partnership with RCR. Our team has found SENIX Tools’ cutting-edge technology, performance and eco-friendly design...we are all looking forward to seeing the No. 3 SENIX Tools Chevrolet on track this season with Austin Dillon.”

