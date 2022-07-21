“We could not be more excited” - Hendrick Motorsports signs multi-year deal with Chase Elliott’s sponsor

Chase Elliott’s Hendrick Motorsports has announced a multi-year contract extension with NAPA, the primary sponsor of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion’s #9 Chevrolet. They announced the news on Wednesday in Las Vegas during the general session of the 2022 NAPA Expo. The deal covers 26-races majority sponsorships annually on #9 Chevrolet.

NAPA continued as a primary sponsor of Elliott in 2014. Since then, he has won the 2014 Xfinity Series Championship, the 2020 Cup Series Championship, and the 2022 All-Star Race, along with 16 other races.

In a statement, the team’s owner Rick Hendrick said:

“We take immense pride in our association with NAPA. When you have a partner that has been so committed to our sport for so many years, it’s incredibly rewarding to see them win races, win championships and experience great success in their business. Chase [Elliott], Alan [Gustafson, crew chief], and our entire organization are focused on raising the bar and delivering more victories for NAPA in all areas of our relationship.”

The NAPA Network @theNAPAnetwork



We are pumped to announce a multi-year agreement to continue our partnership — and chasing championships — with Hendrick Motorsports, on board the No. 9 of NAPA 🤝 @TeamHendrick We are pumped to announce a multi-year agreement to continue our partnership — and chasing championships — with Hendrick Motorsports, on board the No. 9 of @chaseelliott NAPA 🤝 @TeamHendrick We are pumped to announce a multi-year agreement to continue our partnership — and chasing championships — with Hendrick Motorsports, on board the No. 9 of @chaseelliott. https://t.co/Ws4Hl42vP1

In February, Hendrick Motorsports announced a massive five-year contract extension with Elliott. This deal ensures that he will be in the #9 Chevrolet up to the 2027 season.

“None of this is possible without NAPA”- Chase Elliott

The relationship between Chase Elliott and NAPA, which began eight years ago, continues to achieve great heights in NASCAR. After winning the most races– three – and leading the points table for the last 17 races, Elliott has done wonders with his performances in the 2022 season so far. In the last four races, he has two runner-up finishes and two wins.

After the team announced the news, Elliott spoke about NAPA’s multi-year extension and said:

“None of this is possible without NAPA. I’m so thankful for their commitment to our team and their passion for what we do every weekend. I’ve been lucky to meet a lot of great folks from across the country who work for NAPA. All of us are really proud to represent a company that takes care of its employees and its customers and is driven to be successful in every aspect. I’m looking forward to what’s to come and celebrating more wins together.”

Catch Chase Elliott at Pocono Raceway on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

