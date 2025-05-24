“We expect the same”: Richard Childress Racing boss expecting NFL-like wonders for NASCAR from new partner

Richard Childress Racing President Mike Verlander has shared his thoughts on the impact that the Amazon Prime Video deal could have on NASCAR. He expects the same effect it had on the revenue, like it did for the NFL.

NASCAR’s sponsorship landscape is undergoing a significant transformation in 2025 because of the sport’s new media rights agreement and the entry of Amazon Prime as a broadcast partner for the race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. It is speculated in Jordan Bianchi’s latest piece for the Athletic that the era of season-long, single brand sponsorships is fading and is getting replaced by shorter, multi-race deals.

Team owners and executives have apparently reported a marked increase in sponsor inquiries attributed to the modern appeal of streaming. Amazon Prime is preparing to broadcast five Cup Series races. Initially, teams were cautious about how a streaming platform would fit with NASCAR’s sponsorship-dependent revenue model, and they speculated on whether fans would embrace the change to Prime.

But as the has season unfolded, teams have realized that many fans have access to Prime, and this has led to increased engagement from brands outside the traditional NASCAR ecosystem.

RCR President Verlander said in an interview to Bianchi for his piece:

“Sponsors are very intrigued by Amazon. Now, we have no result back yet, so let’s see what the result looks like. But you see what they did with the NFL. It’s only grown. We expect the same."

“It’s been a massive shift. You’ll hear the naysayers about the unknowns of Amazon, but at the end of the day, I think it’s an all-positive narrative because there’s new players that are putting their stake into this. Now, is it tough because the avid fan has to now figure out where to find it? Yeah, but in time, everyone will fall in line and figure it out,” he added.

Mike Verlander was promoted to president of Richard Childress Racing in February of 2025. He served as the team’s chief operating officer for over a year. In his new role, Verlander oversees all day-to-day operations of RCR, including the race team. He reports directly to the CEO and chairman, Richard Childress.

Richard Childress’ grandson strongly champions the quintessential Memorial Day weekend

Austin Dillon, the grandson of legendary team owner Richard Childress, recently emphasized the deep patriotic significance of the Coca-Cola 600, which takes place annually at Charlotte Motor Speedway during Memorial Day weekend.

Dillon recounted a story from his barbershop, where he recommended the event to a fellow customer seeking a meaningful way to celebrate the holiday with his daughter. He described the race as the epitome of American patriotism, highlighting the military tributes, including flyovers, the National Anthem, and the representation of all military branches, making it a quintessential Memorial Day experience.

"I told him, 'Come to the Coke 600. There's gonna be helicopters, a flyover, the National Anthem, 40 race cars, there's nothing more patriotic in America than the Coke 600. Charlotte Motor Speedway is Memorial Day weekend to me, because it's where I experienced (Memorial Day weekend) growing up. Getting to see all the military branches represented all weekend, and then we're ripping around the track, it's just a great day," the Richard Childress Racing driver said (via SpeedwayDigest).

The Coca-Cola 600 is not only celebrated for its off-track festivities but is also known as NASCAR’s longest and most demanding race.

Dillon, who won the event in 2017 for his first-ever Cup Series victory for Richard Childress Racing, discussed the intense mental and physical preparation required to compete in the 600-mile race. He explained that comfort is crucial, especially with the rougher track and the demands of the Next Gen car, leading him to make adjustments to his seat and headrest, as well as carefully planning his meals and hydration well in advance of race day.

