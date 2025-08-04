"We fall in mutual weirdness and call it love": Kurt Busch’s girlfriend Lyda Moore pens touching birthday message for him with Dr. Seuss-inspired note

Former NASCAR driver Kurt Busch is celebrating his 47th birthday on August 4, for whom his girlfriend Lyda Moore shared a montage of her partner with a heartwarming note complimenting the video. She posted a quote from the revered author Dr. Seuss on talking about each other's compatibility in an adorable gesture.The 47-year-old is known for his massive accolades in the NASCAR sphere. Busch won 34 races and won the infamous Daytona 500 in 2017. He topped such achievements off with a Cup Series victory in 2004.Busch was a proactive racer in the stock car racing world and even attempted the double duty back in 2014. He scored a P6 finish, tied with Tony Stewart and Robby Gordon for the best result in the Indy 500 for a driver attempting the double duty.While Busch intended to continue his career, a crash during practice at the Pocono Raceway changed his mind, leading him to bid adieu to the sport. Since then, Kurt Busch has embarked on new journeys, including another relationship.The couple has posted images of each other since 2023, as their relationship matured over the years. During this time, the pair ventured to new destinations and celebrated special occasions.With Kurt Busch's birthday falling on August 4, Moore presented a montage of the 47-year-old and captioned the post:&quot;Happy Birthday to my favorite human, my best friend and travel buddy. May this next year be the best yet. Dr. Seuss said it best “We are all a little weird and life’s a little weird, and when we find someone whose weirdness is compatible with ours, we join up with them and fall in mutual weirdness and call it love. I ❤️ U.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn the other hand, Busch's intentions to tie the knot with Moore are not clear yet, as the two have not made any statement regarding the topic.Kurt Busch and Lyda Moore halts in the Netherlands before their venture to FinlandFormer NASCAR driver Kurt Busch - Source: ImagnKurt Busch was a revered driver in the motorsport world and has traversed multiple countries since his retirement. He went to Finland and was paired with Oliver Solberg in his Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 for a shakedown run.However, before this, Busch stopped en route in Amsterdam, Netherlands, before moving over to the Nordic region. Talking about his recent visit to the small village of Marken, he wrote on X:&quot;On our way to Rally Finland. We stopped for a few days in the Netherlands. Amsterdam, North Holland, a fishing village Marken, good times.&quot;Kurt Busch's legacy in NASCAR has led him to the NASCAR Hall of Fame class of 2026. Meanwhile, his brother, Kyle Busch, continues his racing ambitions in the Cup Series field.