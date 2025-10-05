“We have to find ways”: Brad Keselowski drops a blunt assessment on RFK drivers’ consistently missing the marks for a solid season

NASCAR driver and team co-owner Brad Keselowski recently reflected on his side, RFK Racing’s underwhelming 2025 season. He added that the team needs to win races to go beyond other organisations that have similar performances in the season.RFK Racing has three full-time racers in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series: Brad Keselowski (#6), Chris Buescher (#17), and newest member Ryan Preece (#60). RFK grew in 2025, with Preece joining from the now-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing, and Kroger becoming the major sponsor for the #60 Ford. Chris Buescher has been the best of the RFK three this season. After 31 events, he’s had 4 top-fives and 15 top-10 finishes, with an average finish of 13.84, but is winless in 2025. He’s led 38 laps, had one DNF, and is widely considered one of the most consistent drivers in the group this season.Brad Keselowski has had a subpar season in 2025. He’s been outraced in points both times by Chris Buescher and Ryan Preece and is nonetheless busy working in front of and behind the scenes as a team leader and co-owner. Even though he has a better record than Ryan Preece and the most top 5 finishes out of the three (5), his average finish is the lowest among them at only 19. Reflecting on his team's performance, he said to Bob Pockrass:&quot;Yeah, I mean, we're consistent. We're just consistently not where we want to be. We said, you know, if we had wins with any of our cars, it'd be a great season. I think, uh, you know, in, in full season points, if you, I know that's not the format, but if it was, you know, we'd have cars in the top 10 and I think 15th and 16th. So, you know, to put all three cars, uh, in those numbers, I think that's as good or better than any other organization. Uh, but we don't have the wins, so we have to find ways to win.&quot;The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has been far from the best for Brad Keselowski. The RFK Racing co-owner and driver of the No. 6 Ford is still waiting to win a race this year, and as a result, he did not qualify for the playoffs, which is a rare occurrence in his long career. He has 5 top-five finishes, 7 top-10s, and an average finish of 19.0 from 31 races.Brad Keselowski calls out ‘strange’ NASCAR format amid his near-missesBrad Keselowski recently expressed his frustration with NASCAR’s playoff format, describing it as &quot;completely inversed&quot; from its original intention. He explained that while the regular season emphasizes the importance of winning races, the playoffs reward consistency and points accumulation over outright victories. He said on the Stacking Pennies podcast:&quot;I've had like eight second-place finishes in the last two and a half years. And that, you know, you got to make your seconds, wins in the sport. It's all the format until you get to the playoffs is about winning.&quot; [36:17 onwards]&quot;It's strange to me that it's all about winning until you get to the playoffs. And it's not at all about winning once you do get in the playoffs. It's about consistency....It's completely inversed of what I think it was represented to be at least on the onset of where winning matters more in the regular season, less in the postseason,&quot; Brad Keselowski added.Beyond format concerns, Keselowski also criticized NASCAR’s business model. He commented on the sport’s financial reliance on television revenue, pointing out that track-generated revenue is insufficient and poses long-term risks to the sport’s sustainability.