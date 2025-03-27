“We are flirting with disaster”: Joey Logano gets 100% real on the chance of pit road mishap at Homestead-Miami 

Three-time Cup Series champion Joey Logano called on Homestead-Miami Speedway to widen its pit road. He feels it is now not safe for the crew members.

Logano’s comments surfaced recently during a virtual interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. He was involved in a pit road incident when Josh Berry bounced off Kyle Larson’s No. 5 and collected Logano in the mess.

On that note, the Mustang Maestro said:

“I don't know what their plans are as far as renovations down there, but I would put that as the number one priority. Not because of the risk on pit road but because of the safety risk for the pit crew. Like we are flirting with it... we are flirting with disaster on that pit road. Nobody wants to see that last all.”

If a pit crew member manages to time a perfect jump and somehow avoid getting hit by an incoming vehicle. What would happen if he faced the other way and the car hit him from behind? Logano shuddered at the very thought of it.

“Oh my god, like, if you can get up and aim for the windshield, everyone knows that's better. But if you don't see it coming, and you can't get out of the way...and it happens so fast,” Joey Logano added (1:08).

As per NBC Sports, Homestead-Miami Speedway ranks seventh in tracks with the tightest pit roads. World Wide Technology Raceway’s pit road is the narrowest, measuring 22 feet from the edge of a pit stall to the outer wall. On the other hand, Homestead happens to be 32 feet wide.

Joey Logano will now prepare for Sunday’s (March 30) race at Martinsville Speedway. Named Cook Out 400, the event will be televised on Fox Sports 1 from 3 pm ET onwards. Fans can also listen to live radio updates on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Joey Logano drops an update on X after getting back to “outer projects”

After his virtual interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Joey Logano joined hands with James River Equiment to clear a piece of land he owns. His Ford F-150 came in handy, and the Team Penske ace mentioned that in his latest post on X.

Logano wrote:

"Wrapped up chatting with @SiriusXMNASCAR and now we’re back to outdoor projects. My @JamesRiverEquip and my F-350 @FordPerformance truck are coming in clutch today!”

Expand Tweet

According to a 2022 story by Autoweek, Joey Logano has several cars in his garage, and except for a Hudson pickup truck, all of them are Fords. He owns a 1924 Ford Model T, a 1971 Mustang Mach 1, a 1961 Ford Econoline Pickup, a Ford GT, and a 2018 Ford F-150 Raptor.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Logano has a net worth of $24 million. He currently sits 11th in the drivers' standings with 160 points. He also boasts the most championships among the current Cup Series drivers.

