"We all get along well" assures William Byron after Hendrick Motorsports meeting with Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott

William Byron’s teammates Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson were involved in an incident on a late restart during last week’s race at Watkins Glen International, where Larson bumped Elliott in Turn 1 and drove the #5 Chevrolet to Victory Lane.

Every Monday after the race, Hendrick Motorsports conducts a competition meeting for all four of its drivers and they revealed that everything between the two drivers is sorted.

In a recent interview, William Byron was asked how the meeting went and what his take was on that whole situation. Byron stated that it was an open discussion and overall, it went well. He also felt that all his teammates were on the same page and worked together whenever possible.

Byron said:

“Yeah, we’re always a part of those meetings. For us, competition meetings happen every Monday at noon. It was just an open discussion, dialogue, and I thought it went well. I’ve always had respect and raced well with all of my teammates. I feel like we all get along well and I feel like we all work together when possible.”

He continued:

“I mean obviously there’s not a ton of places where you can work together anymore; but the speedways, Martinsville restarts and things like that, Chase (Elliott) and I have worked together well on. And Kyle (Larson), too. In the Xfinity race, we worked well together.”

“I’d say the biggest word is just ‘trust’” - William Byron on racing with his teammates

Further in the interview, William Byron spoke about what he was supposed to expect while racing alongside his teammates. He stated that he expects a bit more trust from his three teammates than the rest of the drivers. He also said that the contact happened accidentally and not intentionally.

Byron said:

“When it comes to directly racing your teammate; for us, it’s just not making contact. We’re expected to trust the other three guys a little bit more than the rest of the field. I think that’s just the way that I approach it. If I do make some accidental contact.. like with Kyle (Larson) and I on restarts, or Chase (Elliott) and I, or Alex (Bowman) and I; it’s definitely not intentional to try and hit them. But yeah, just trying to race them with a little more trust I’d say. I’d say the biggest word is just ‘trust’.”

Catch William Byron at the Daytona International Speedway on August 28, 2022, where he will start on the ninth row after qualifying P17 in a rain-cancelled qualification.

