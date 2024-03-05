"We didn't get lost": Kyle Busch's road trip to Route 66 with wife Samantha and children Brexton and Lennix Key Busch

Richard Childress Racing driver of the #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, Kyle Busch, recently shared pictures of him enjoying his time in and around his hometown Las Vegas, Nevada. The former NASCAR Cup Series champion was seen taking his family out on a road trip from Sin City to Hoover Dam and several other places, as revealed by his wife Samantha Busch.

The 38-year-old veteran of the sport shared pictures on X (formerly Twitter) of a few moments with his family while they visited Route 66, one of the country's oldest national highways. Route 66 is also the setting for the popular animated Disney-Pixar movie 'Cars', which also revolves around stock car racing.

Kyle Busch summed up his time on the road with his family and wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Good day on the road w the fam. Came across a cool lookout and fed some donkeys. Found Route 66, and no we didn’t get lost. Well maybe a lil, isn’t that right @SamanthaBusch"

Busch will be seen competing once again from behind the wheel of his Chevrolet as NASCAR heads to Phoenix Raceway this coming weekend for the Shriners Children's 500. The race is due to go live on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET.

Kyle Busch's wife Samantha adds to family road trip pictures on social media

While Kyle Busch posted some of his recent family adventure pictures on X (formerly Twitter), Samantha Busch took to Instagram to reveal the Busch family's itinerary as they started their journey from Las Vegas.

Leaving Sin City behind after last Sunday's Pennzoil 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Samantha Busch wrote:

"Vegas > Hoover Dam > Kingman > Oatman > last stop...."

After last weekend's dismal P26 finish at his hometown race in Las Vegas, Kyle Busch will be looking forward to bouncing back during the upcoming 500-mile-long event at Phoenix Raceway. In a bid to improve racing at the track which decides the champion at the end of the season, NASCAR will also be running a new aero package, projected to make overtaking easier for the drivers.