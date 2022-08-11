"We are getting closer" - AJ Allmendinger claims he needs just 'a bit more speed' to battle for race wins after P7 finish at NASCAR Xfinity Michigan race

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver AJ Allmendinger has been one of the most consistent and impressive drivers so far this Xfinity Series season. Driving the #16 Action Industries Chevrolet, Allmendinger finished P14 in the recently concluded Xfinity Series race at Michigan International Speedway.

Speaking about his day at Michigan International Speedway during the post-race interview, Allmendinger, who started from P2 stated that his #16 car had a good speed to start out but couldn’t get the right balance needed to stay upfront. He thanked his crew chief for good strategy through the fact that he got the much-needed stage points. He later said that he is getting closer but needs more speed to battle for another race win.

Allmendinger said:

“Our #16 Action Industries Chevy had good speed to start out with, but we couldn’t ever quite get the balance needed to stay upfront. Thankfully, Bruce (Schlicker) had a good strategy for stage points, which we really needed. We are getting closer. We just need a bit more speed to battle for the win.”

The Kaulig Racing driver entered last weekend with an aim for his second straight Xfinity win and back-to-back win at Michigan International Speedway. He led seven laps before crossing the finish line at P7.

AJ Allmendinger’s performances in the previous 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series races

AJ Allmendinger competes full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, driving the #16 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing where 10 out of his 12 Xfinity wins came with the team. He has had a dominant Xfinity season and has recorded three wins and nine top-five finishes so far.

In the opening race of the season at Daytona International Speedway, Allmendinger started his eighth season on a good note by finishing the race at P2. He emulated the same in the subsequent races as well and won his first of the season at the Circuit of the Americas.

With a P7 finish in the previous week’s Xfinity race, he gained 47 points and now stands at the top in the Xfinity Series points table standings with 835 points.

With five races left in the regular season, AJ Allmendinger will look to make a strong finish ahead of the playoffs and will be eyeing finishing higher in the points table standings with a couple of victories.

