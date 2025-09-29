  • NASCAR
  "We didn't give up": Ryan Blaney issues message after grinding through Kansas with backup car

"We didn't give up": Ryan Blaney issues message after grinding through Kansas with backup car

By John Breeden
Modified Sep 29, 2025 16:14 GMT
NASCAR: Cup Series-Practice and Qualifying - Source: Imagn
NASCAR: Cup Series-Practice and Qualifying - Source: Imagn

It was a difficult day for Ryan Blaney on Sunday at the Kansas Speedway. The driver of the #12 started from the rear after having to go to a backup car following a crash in practice. While the Team Penske star managed to reach the top 10 at one point in the race, he ultimately came home with a 24th-place finish. Despite the tough result, Blaney and his #12 team didn't give up.

Following Sunday's Hollywood Casino 400, the 2023 Cup Series champion took to social media to comment on his race. Despite having to go to a backup car, Blaney made it known that his team didn't quit and did everything they could to be a contender. While expressing his gratitude for his Team Penske crew and partners, Blaney looked towards next week's race at the Charlotte Roval, which is the cutoff race for the Round of 12.

Here's what Ryan Blaney said via X:

"We didn’t give up after going to a back up and the 12 Team worked their tails off to bring a contender. Thank you to everyone @team_penske and our partners for the support. Let’s get ready to ROVAL."
Fortunately for Ryan Blaney, the cutoff race won't be a sweat to him after winning last week at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The North Carolina native led 116 of 301 laps en route to victory and secured his spot in the upcoming Round of 8. It was Blaney's first win at New Hampshire and third victory of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Heading into the Roval, both Blaney and Chase Elliott are the only drivers to have secured spots in the Round of 8.

Ryan Blaney has strong record at upcoming Round of 8 tracks

With the Round of 8 of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs on the horizon, Ryan Blaney will aim to make his third straight appearance in the Championship 4 race at the Phoenix Raceway. The three tracks in the Round of 8 include Las Vegas, Talladega, and Martinsville, which have proven to be a few of Blaney's better tracks in recent memory.

Ryan Blaney has never won at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, yet has had strong runs there in the past. The driver of the #12 has posted six top-five finishes at the 1.5-mile track, including a third-place finish in March 2024.

Talladega is arguably one of Blaney's best tracks as he has three victories at the 2.66-mile superspeedway. Blaney's latest win at Talladega was the playoff race in 2023, which ultimarely advanced him to the Round of 8 and eventually led to him being crowned the 2023 champion.

Ryan Blaney has won the last two Martinsville playoff races, which both times punched his ticket to the Championship 4 race. He finished runner-up in the title race to Joey Logano last season.

John Breeden

John Breeden is a NASCAR content writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of sports journalism experience. His career began back in 2021, when he started writing for The Breeze - a student-run publication at James Madison University that covered a wide variety of JMU collegiate sports. He graduated from JMU in May 2022 with a degree in media arts and design concentrating in journalism. He currently writes for his local publication, the Daily News-Record, in Harrisonburg, VA, where he covers a variety of sports at the high school and collegiate level.

John has been a lifelong NASCAR fan and has followed the sport closely since 2005. He stays informed on motorsports developments through social media, NASCAR.com, and NASCAR podcasts, which help him craft unique and engaging stories. Interviewing Hendrick Motorsports Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon at Martinsville Speedway was a career highlight for John, where he wrote about William Byron taking the famed No. 24 car back to the Championship 4.

Beyond motorsports, John enjoys writing about other sports such as football, baseball, and basketball. He believes that NASCAR could reach the global popularity of Formula 1 by expanding its audience with more international races and enhancing its mainstream appeal, just like F1 has done.

Edited by John Breeden
