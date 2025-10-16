  • NASCAR
  "We can't go back to the 1970s": Kenny Wallace sets record straight after fans insist NASCAR has drifted from its stock car roots

By Palak Gupta
Published Oct 16, 2025 17:25 GMT
Kenny Wallace defends NASCAR
Kenny Wallace defends NASCAR's Next Gen car in his latest podcast episode.

Former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace has pushed back on a growing chorus of fans who say modern NASCAR cars are no longer true stock cars.

The NASCAR Next Gen car, launched in 2022, included an independent rear suspension in place of the traditional solid rear axle. The car now has a sealed underbody, larger brakes, a rear diffuser, and adjustable aero pieces. Some fans criticize that some of these parts and systems are more like sports cars than traditional stock vehicles. They argue that the connection between the race car and what's on the street has faded and that race cars carry only the manufacturer's name and shape, but are very different underneath.

Trending

During a recent episode of 'Coffee With Kenny,' Wallace debunked the claim and explained how race cars and street cars are linked by giving an example of his wife's new car.

"I looked at my wife's brand new 2025 Chevrolet Suburban, I looked underneath of it, and did you know it has independent suspension all the way around it? Did you know the rear of my wife's Suburban is just like the rear of a NASCAR stock car? Same thing," Walace said (06:50 onwards).
"NASCAR stock car is stock. And guys, we can't go back to 1970, okay? We can't because that's not the way they build cars anymore. The carburetor is gone for the most part. I mean, everybody's still got straight axles in the rear, but independent suspension is the way a lot of these, you know, rear independent suspension. A lot of these cars don't have straight axles anymore," he added (8:55 onwards).
Kyle Petty also called out Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s criticism of the Next Gen car in August.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. points out the NASCAR Next Gen car's aero flaw

Next Gen critique is not new, especially from former Cup Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. He renewed his criticism of NASCAR's Next Gen car and pointed out a significant aerodynamic flaw. Earlier this month, he said, when a car follows another too closely, the disturbed "dirty air" makes it hard to pass in corners.

Following the Cup Series playoff race at Kansas Speedway, he warned the Next Gen car undermines passing on his Dale Jr. Download podcast.

"One thing I do not love about the Next Gen car is how bad the air is when a car gets behind another car. We saw a couple moments in that race where they’re all trying to avoid each other's wake when they go down in the corner," Jr. said.

The JR Motorsports team owner had earlier flagged other issues with the diffuser and low-profile tires. He also shared that the reduced power makes the car more like a road-race car and less like a stock car.

About the author
Palak Gupta

Palak Gupta is a dynamic motorsports writer with a unique blend of experience in economics and a passion for storytelling. Her enthusiasm for writing and a keen interest in racing steered her toward this field. With two years of professional writing experience, Palak has previously worked with Bhoomi, a non-profit organization, and as a content executive at MoreTasks Business Solution.

To maintain accuracy and uphold journalistic integrity, Palak relies on reputable sources such as official websites, trusted news outlets, and credible channels, while also keeping an eye on trends across social media platforms and forums like Reddit. She actively follows developments in motorsports, constantly seeking unique angles for her stories to deliver fresh and engaging content to her readers.

Inspired by Ross Chastain’s unconventional yet spectacular wall ride during the 2022 NASCAR season, Palak appreciates daring moves that defy norms and capture the spirit of motorsports. Although she doesn't have a favorite driver, she admires such moments that make history.

While she recognizes that NASCAR may never reach the global prominence of Formula 1, Palak suggests expanding internationally and investing in technology to grow its audience. Palak is also an avid movie and documentary enthusiast, enjoys gardening, and loves to sketch and paint in her spare time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Riddhiman Sarkar
