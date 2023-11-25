“We have a good opportunity to cash in on that”: Ryan Blaney hoping to become a role model for younger generation after becoming a NASCAR champion

Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney has certainly become a role model for many young racing drivers after winning the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series championship. The #12 Ford driver was found struggling in the initial stages of the season but he improved with the time.

Blaney put in his best game in the final six races, registering two wins, two P2s and a top-10 finish. His two playoff wins came at the right time when he was in survival mode to secure his spot in the season-finale race.

A P2 finish at Phoenix Raceway ahead of charging dominant Hendrick Motorsports duo Kyle Larson and Willaim Byron was enough for Blaney to win the 2023 Cup championship.

In an interview with BroBible, Ryan Blaney wanted to be like the NASCAR champion who he grew up watching as a kid. He feels lucky to win a championship and ready to be a role model for the young racers.

Blaney said:

“I think back to when I was a kid and I watched all the champions and I wanted to be like them. So now that I’m fortunate enough to have won a championship, you want to be a role model for the younger kids out there, younger racers. So, I think it’s part of your job to be that person and we have a good opportunity to cash in on that.”

It was the consecutive second title for Team Penske as Joey Logano claimed his second title in 2022 with a dominating win.

“I was obligated to be in this leadership role with Joey” – Ryan Blaney

The 2023 Cup champion was the youngest driver of Team Penske until the 2021 season. After Brad Keselowski left Team Penske to join legendary team owner Jack Roush to create Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing in 2022, Ryan Blaney is now in the leadership role with Joey Logano.

On being a leader at Team Penske, Blaney stated:

“When Brad left to go to his own team I felt like I was obligated to be in this leadership role with Joey, being the two veteran guys…Once you win a championship, I feel like you’re really established with your team, and I think that’s just gonna be better for our whole team as we get more and more successful.”