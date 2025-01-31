"We got to do it again": Joey Logano sets his sights on defending the NASCAR Cup Series title in 2025

Team Penske ace driver Joey Logano is set to defend his NASCAR Cup Series title as we near the season-opener race at Daytona International Speedway. The 34-year-old lifted his third championship title in Phoenix last year after holding off his Ford teammate Ryan Blaney to the checkered flag.

In a recent post on X, Logano expressed his appreciation for the No. 22 fan base and candidly discussed his thoughts on chasing a fourth title in the upcoming NASCAR season.

Logano wrote:

"Hey guys, Joey Logano here and I know, it's already '25 but I wanted to take a second to thank everyone for all the support back in '24. All the #22 stuff that I see around the racetrack. Shoot! Even just driving on the road, I see #22 stickers in the back of people's windows. All that stuff means so much. That support really goes a long ways not only for me but also the guys on the team, everyone at team Penske notices that."

"So we want to say thank you for that. But, hey, it's '25, We got to do it again, right? I get another championship. So let's go get another one. Cheers!"

However, it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows for the Connecticut native Joey Logano as he first stepped out in NASCAR's premier division.

Joey Logano reflects on his initial career struggles in NASCAR

Joey Logano has been a part of the NASCAR Cup Series for almost 17 years and will start his 13th season with Roger Penske-owned organization.

Earlier in January, Logano talked candidly about the difficulties he encountered in his early racing career and acknowledged that he had learned from them.

In a conversation with Greg Olsen on a YouTube video titled Joey Logano's RUDE Awakening to NASCAR, he said:

"So it took a long time, it took you know, first two years of my Cup career was pretty weak. Started a little better in my third year. But they already started trying to make some changes that they're going to, you know take me out of the car. I wasn't as successful as I needed to be." [1:42-1:58]

Furthermore, the 36-time Cup Series race winner said:

"[Those four years] is the most important years of my life, and I didn't realize it at the time, because it was awful. But you learn, that's when you learned the most about yourself as in the trenches." [3:42-3:53]

Meanwhile, Team Penske star Joey Logano will be back in action first for the exhibition race at Bowman Gray Stadium on February 2. Followed by the 2025 NASCAR season's first points-paying race, the Daytona 500, at Daytona International Speedway on February 16.

