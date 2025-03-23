“We got gta nascar before gta 6”: Fans react as NASCAR drops promo ad for Homestead-Miami featuring Carson Hocevar 

NASCAR fans were treated to a humorous Grand Theft Auto-inspired video featuring Carson Hocevar as they promoted the Straight Talk Wireless 400. The video parodies the popular video game series with similar "missions" for Hocevar throughout Miami. This creative post has since gone viral as fans are pleased with NASCAR’s creativity and Hocevar’s commitment.

NASCAR fans couldn't get enough of the skit as Carson Hocevar had to complete a series of over-the-top “missions”. The Spire Motorsports racer was seen completing tasks to find his racing kit that he had lost after a 'wild' night. After recovering his yellow Zeigler racing suit and helmet, he returned to Homestead-Miami to race after completing his 'NASCAR mission'.

The promotional advertisement has caught the attention of the fans as NASCAR uploaded the video on X from their official channel, captioned:

"We seriously got this edit before ..."

As the driver of the #77 Zeigler Auto Group Chevrolet found his way back to Homestead-Miami to race in the Straight Talk Wireless 400, fans were quick to join in on the fun. The phrase captioned is a hint at the long-awaited release of Grand Theft Auto 6 poking fun at the delay of the game's release.

One comment, in particular, summed up the reaction perfectly:

"We got gta nascar before gta 6"

Most racing fans were enamored by Hocevar's acting skills as he accurately impersonated the character's walk and jump in the video. The accurate over-the-top actions reminded the fans of GTA characters.

"Carson actually taking this so serious and acting like a GTA character HAS ME WEAKKKK," said one fan.

"Playable Carson Hocevar before GTA 6 is crazy," said another.

Most of the fans were united in commending the videos posted by NASCAR's social media team.

One fan commented, "This is cool as hell. A+"

"Idk who got in charge of the NASCAR socials recently… but they have stepped UP their game this year. Kudos 👏🏼 👍🏻" commented another fan.

"This is entertaining as hell! 😂 Well done." wrote yet another.

The light-hearted video has increased the excitement for the race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, where Hocevar will look to perform well.

How has Carson Hocevar's 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season been so far?

Carson Hocevar has had a mixed bag so far in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series. The #77 driver is currently in the 22nd position in the NASCAR standings with 92 points after five races. His highest point came at Atlanta where he finished in a career-best second place to Christopher Bell.

Hocever successfully pulled off a risky bump on the #20's rear at the last lap as he made room for himself. In a three-wide photo finish, he finished ahead of Kyle Larson as the race ended under caution. Apart from Atlanta, Hocevar has managed to finish in the top 15 only once this season and will be looking to change that in Miami where he starts in row eight.

