"We got to see your face in 4D" - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s wife Madyson shares sweet baby bump photos on social media

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., the two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion, had a few rough weekends recently, especially after his fiasco with Kyle Busch. However, his wife, Madyson, has shared a light moment on social media.

Madyson Stenhouse, who currently holds the position of Communications Manager in the Drivers Advisory Council, has been passionately involved in NASCAR for quite some time now.

Madyson first met Stenhouse Jr. in 2020 and got engaged in November 2021. The couple tied the knot in October 2022 in Charleston, South Carolina. They announced the arrival of their first child in December last year by sharing a picture (from sonography) of the baby on their Instagram pages.

Now, Madyson has shared some sweet moments from her maternity photoshoot, proudly showcasing her baby bump. The shoot was done by Lauren Ilg Photography, a renowned photographer from Charlotte, North Carolina. Here's a look at Madyson's Instagram post, captioned:

"We got to see your face in 4D this week and I can’t wait to squeeze you!!!! Love, your mama❤️"

This aesthetically done maternal shoot has garnered a lot of positive feedback from fans and well-wishers alike. Apart from the aforementioned photoshoot, the couple has done another shoot together at their ranch (Slide Job Ranch) as well.

A brief look at Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season so far

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., the 2023 Daytona 500 winner, had a poor start to the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. The #47 driver managed to secure just one top-10 finish (6th at Atlanta Motor Speedway) in the first five races.

Since then, Stenhouse Jr. struggled to stay ahead of his rivals in almost every race weekend this year. Unlike his previous seasons, the Mississippi-based racer has struggled a lot during the qualifying sessions as well, unable to come anywhere close to the top ten positions.

Further impacting Stenhouse Jr.'s season was the altercation with Kyle Busch after the All-Star race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. On lap 2 of the race, the latter tagged the former, causing him to spin and impact the outside wall. The impact caused immediate retirement for Stenhouse Jr. After the race, the two drivers got into a heated altercation, which turned into a full-blown fight.

For his unsportsmanlike conduct, the JTG Daugherty Racing driver was fined $75,000 by NASCAR. To make matters worse, Stenhouse Sr. also got involved in the fight, along with two crew members. While his dad has been suspended indefinitely from entering any NASCAR venue, the two mechanics, Clint Myrick and Keith Matthews, have received suspension for eight races and four weeks, respectively.

As of now, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is in 27th position in the driver's championship and is 286 points adrift of the current leader, Denny Hamlin.