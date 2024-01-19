2023 ARCA Menards Series driver Frankie Muniz has recently been in the limelight in the NASCAR world. Apart from announcing his participation in this season's Xfinity Series race at the Daytona International Speedway, Muniz was also seen during Ford Performance's recent events.

The Hollywood star-turned-racecar driver was seen at a preview launch of Ford Performance's various racing machines recently, which also involved the newly updated Xfinity Series Dark Horse Mustang.

The event was studded with several drivers from all genres of motorsports. Most notably, Formula 1 superstar and driver for the Oracle Red Bull Racing team, Sergio Perez, was present.

Muniz was seen talking to Perez as he asked the Mexican open-wheeled racer about his exposure to NASCAR as a sport and which series he looks forward to racing in next.

The most important bit of light-hearted banter that took place between the two drivers was the Malcolm in the Middle actor hyping Sergio Perez up for a NASCAR drive in a Ford Mustang.

Frankie Muniz said:

"We gotta get Sergio Perez in a NASCAR, in a Ford Mustang soon. Let's make it happen Ford."

Meanwhile, Muniz is preparing to make his NASCAR Nationwide series debut next month with his first-ever Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway.

What is Frankie Muniz's best finish in the ARCA Menards Series?

Hollywood actor-turned ARCA Menards racing driver Frankie Muniz's best result came last year during the series' visit to Michigan International Speedway. In the event that took place in September last year, Muniz managed to bag the first top-5 finish of his career at the track.

Elaborating on his performance on the day, Muniz told tobychritstie.com at the time:

"Even though this is my first top five, I feel like I’m a top five guy in the series, I’m still learning. So I know I’m nowhere near my peak. We’ve still got nine races left, so watch out Jesse Love, because I’m still learning and I’m coming."

The same passion and hunger for results while racing in nationwide series of NASCAR seems to be fuelling the fire for the 38-year-old.