"We haven’t reached our full potential yet": Chase Elliott argues against being spectacular all season in current playoff system

Star Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott argued against the case of being "spectacular" over the entire season in the current playoff format. He reckons that a team has to be consistent during the regular season and hit "home runs" in the final weeks to win the championship.

Elliott has bounced back from his slump in performance last season and currently sits second in the regular season standings. With a recent win in Texas, he also boasts the best average finishing position among all Cup drivers.

Following the first 16 rounds of the season, Chase Elliott's comeback tour can be termed spectacular. However, the 2020 NASCAR Cup champion prefers not to peak during the regular season, as he wishes to keep his best for the final stretch in the current playoff format.

"I think we haven't reached our full potential yet. I think that's exciting and I think that's ok too because it's only halfway through the year. And we all know the way this playoff situation is now you wanna be good in those last 10, really like the last five [races]." he told Frontstrech. [at 3:33]

Elliott also shed light on his strategy to reach the season finale. He emphasized that a team must be consistent in the regular season to qualify for the playoffs, and advance to the Round of 8. Elliott reckons this is when drivers and teams need to be at their best to qualify for the season finale, where the champion is crowned.

"The trick is to get you to like Round of 8, and in your mind not be spectacular yet, and really try to be spectacular for those last three or four weeks. So it's just about having a solid enough base to get you through there and really try to hit home runs in those last few if you can," he added.

Defending Cup champion Ryan Blaney executed a similar strategy last year, as the #12 Penske team was anonymous in the regular season with one victory. He turned on the afterburners in the playoffs to secure two wins and the championship.

Chase Elliott elaborates on his comeback in 2024

Following a dreadful run last season, Chase Elliott and the #9 HMS team have hit their stride in 2024. Elliott has not finished outside the top 20 this season, with six top-five finishes under his belt. He snapped his winless streak at Texas Motor Speedway.

Elliott explained that the entire team has been committed to finding marginal gains every weekend, which has improved their results. He said in aformentioned interview:

"I just think we have a really solid group top to bottom and everybody's been just super committed to finding that one percent each week whatever that is it is. And just collectively we've been solid." [at 3:12]

Chase Elliott sits second in the drivers standings, trailing his teammate Kyle Larson by 14 points. Both HMS drivers are in contention to win the regular season championship.