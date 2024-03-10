“We just aren't doing the burnout in victory lane”: Justin Allgaier speaks up after missing NASCAR Xfinity win in Phoenix due to misfortune

JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier has reflected on the closing laps of the 200-lap run that saw him miss out on his first victory of the 2024 Xfinity Series season.

The fourth race on the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series calendar ended with Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chandler Smith collecting his first Xfinity Series win for the team and second overall. However, until lap 196, the situation said otherwise as it was in favor of Allgaier.

Nevertheless, the 37-year-old was trapped in misfortune and saw his #7 Chevrolet slamming into the Turn wall and bringing up a caution. Due to a flat-out left tire, the two-second lead that Allgaier was savoring over his JGR rival was snapped.

Post his outing at the Phoenix Raceway, the Illinois native unfurled his thoughts to a Fox reporter. NASCAR Xfinity shared Allgaier's views on their X (formerly Twitter) account, as he said:

"We just aren't doing the burnout in victory lane... just going through the dogleg (frontstretch), I felt it (tire) come apart, like I ran something over, and at that point you’re just a passenger.“

The 23x Xfinity Series race winner added:

"I just hate it that we tore up a race car, I hate that we didn’t go to Victory Lane. I hate it for all the guys and gals at JR Motorsports."

Justin Allgaier has stooped to a position in driver's standings he's never been in his entire Xfinity Series career

The JR Motorsports driver has entered his 13th full-time Xfinity Series schedule. During the entirety of his 12-year-long full-time stint in the Series, Justin Allgaier never saw his position plummet any further than P7 in the driver's standings.

However, due to the final-stage mishap at the Call811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 race, the #7 driver now has only 2 top-10 finishes in the season. The first one came when he settled at P8 in the season opener at the Daytona International Speedway, followed by the Las Vegas Motor Speedway run, where he finished at P10.

Justin Allgaier has 119 points in the bag and currently stands at P8, a spot he's never fallen to. He is currently shy of just 5 points over the P7 holder, A.J. Allmendinger, who has 124 points in the bag.