“We just need to execute and that starts with me”: Kyle Busch confident of winning the Cup Series championship with RCR

Richard Childress Racing's best opportunity to win the championship is with Kyle Busch as Dillon was unable to qualify for the postseason this year.

Kyle Busch has participated in the playoffs fifteen times and won the championship twice with Joe Gibbs Racing. However, many were uncertain about his performance this year given his unexpected exit from JGR and joining RCR.

Expand Tweet

RCR hasn't won a championship since 1994. Busch is hoping to win a NASCAR Cup Series title with Richard Childress Racing in the upcoming 2023 playoffs.

The famous Dale Earnhardt Sr., who won his last championship with RCR in 1994, is the reason the team has won six Cup championships. They have failed to win since, and their most recent attempt came in 2014 with Ryan Newman, who finished the year as the runner-up in the championship.

"To bring home a championship, but more importantly, just make that final four. The potential is there. The stuff is there. The team is there. We just need to execute and that starts with me. That starts with Randall, and snowballs from there," he said during the media day on Thursday ahead of Darlington.(via Motosport.com)

Although Kevin Harvick and Richard Childress Racing had numerous successful seasons together, he won the Cup in 2014 after leaving RCR. Richard Childress Racing has had trouble maintaining a consistent level of competition since Harvick left. Last year, Tyler Reddick won three races, but he was knocked out early and switched to 23XI Racing.

Despite the No. 8 RCR Chevrolet having finished 21st or worse in four of the previous seven races, he has managed to win three races this year. For RCR, Kyle Busch's experience and driving abilities have been crucial, and they have contributed to the growth of the entire team this year. Busch is hoping to give the team the championship they deserve.

Kyle Busch shares his view on Ryan Preece's crash

Ryan Preece barrel rolled 10 times before halting on the track. That kind of crash must leave some injuries but Preece walked out of his car fine and was discharged from the infield medical centre.

Pictures of the Week-North America-Photo Gallery

He came back to the track for the playoffs but sat out for a week despite not having any injuries. Upon further look at the crash, it was the grass that was present on the track that made his car roll multiple times.

Kyle Busch recently spoke up about this issue and wants NASCAR to take action. He said that grass should not be present on the track given how terrifying Preece's crash was.

“I mean obviously, you know going that fast, car getting turned around backwards, touching grass, lifting, it’s completely... It’s a sheet of plywood,” said Busch (via Bob Pockrass/ FoxSports).

Kyle Busch pushed NASCAR to modify the way track infields were constructed at the time after experiencing an incident of his own on grass at the very same track. NASCAR did not remove the grass but installed SAFER barriers where Busch crashed.