“We know where the mistakes were made”: NHRA legend John Force’s daughter Brittany makes feelings clear after losing to Tony Stewart

Brittany Force, daughter of NHRA legend John Force, faced off against three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart in the Top Fuel category at the 2025 Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals. Stewart came out on top in their head-to-head battle, after which Brittany reflected on her performance in the iconic drag racing event.

John Force is considered one of the best NHRA racers in the history of the sport. Since the first time he drove a funny car in 1971, Force has secured 16 championships in NHRA, and one in the AHRA (American Hot Rod Association). His daughter Brittany Force made her NHRA debut in 2013, marking herself as the first Top Fuel dragster for her father's team, John Force Racing. Since her debut, she has secured two Top Fuel championships and has 16 career wins.

The 2025 Gatornationals saw Force's daughter and Tony Stewart battle it out on track. Despite trying her best, Brittany Force lost to the former NASCAR Cup Series champion, following which she reflected on where the team was lacking. She said (via John Force Racing):

“We were all very proud to run 302.69 mph to the 1/8th mile during testing (the fastest speed ever at that distance), but after only two qualifying runs we ended up sixth (in the Gatornationals qualifying order). We may have overcompensated (in the first round) because we were afraid it might shake and, unfortunately, we smoked early.

“But we know where the mistakes were made and will use it to learn and move forward,” she said. “We have a good team and a good racecar and I’m excited to see what we can accomplish in Phoenix.”

Tony Stewart advanced to the E2 round in the Top Fuel category at the 2025 NHRA Gatornationals but was eliminated by 2013 Top Fuel champion Shawn Langdon. Langdon reached the final, where he fell short against reigning Top Fuel champion Antron Brown, wrapping up NHRA’s weekend at Gainesville Raceway.

“He sets the standard”: John Force praises Rick Hendrick as he extends major sponsorship deal with HMS owner

John Force Racing has renewed its partnership with Rick Hendrick’s HendrickCars.com for the 2025 NHRA season. The sponsorship will appear on three JFR dragsters, including Brittany Force’s, where HendrickCars.com will serve as the primary sponsor for two events.

Reflecting on his partnership with the owner of the multi-title winning NASCAR team, Hendrick Motorsports, the NHRA veteran said (via John Force Racing):

“It’s an honor and a pleasure to work with Rick Hendrick and HendrickCars.com on this partnership. I’ve known Rick a long time. He sets the standard when it comes to excellence and success in motorsports. I’m excited for my daughter and hope our teams can bring home a few ‘Wally’ winner’s trophies for HendrickCars.com.

Besides its role as a primary sponsor, HendrickCars.com will also serve as an associate sponsor for Brittany Force in 18 more events in NHRA's Mission Food Drag Racing Series.

Meanwhile, NASCAR is headed to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for their next race week. The Truck Series will race on Friday, followed by the Xfinity and Cup Series on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

