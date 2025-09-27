“We were lied to”: Buyer responds after Martin Truex Jr. claims trophy was sold without his knowledge

Recently, Martin Truex Jr.’s belongings, like his regular-season championship trophies and his farewell gift from Toyota TRD, were put on sale. While the marketplace went gaga, the former Joe Gibbs Racing driver posted in one of his Instagram stories that the listings had been done without his consent.

It all happened on the Race Day Authentics Facebook group. Fans found Truex’s Loudon the Lobster trophy and his NASCAR 75 Greatest Drivers watch on sale as well. But Truex Jr. seemed to know nothing about it.

Addressing the matter, Race Day Authentics wrote in their latest story:

“Earlier this morning we received a phone call from Martin Truex's team regarding the trophies and stuff we purchased late Tuesday evening from an individual. The person we purchased them from worked alongside Martin for over 10 years and sold the trophies to us under the assumption he had been gifted them as he was clearing out his house.”

Race Day Authentics claimed to be in conversation with Martin Truex Jr., as they wanted to give back to him everything that he owns.

"As all of our customers and teams we deal with know, we are not the type of people to go out and damage our reputation over something like this. We were lied to by the person we bought them from and we appreciate everybody being understanding with this matter.” the story further read.

Martin Truex Jr. is a true veteran of the sport. With a career spanning over two decades, the driver has picked up 34 Cup Series wins besides the 2017 NASCAR Cup Series championship. In 2023, he was named one of NASCAR's 75 greatest drivers.

When Martin Truex Jr. halted his retirement for the 2025 Daytona 500

Martin Truex Jr. came out of retirement for this year’s running of the Daytona 500, which took place back in February. Running the No. 56 entry for Tricon Garage, the driver started the race 39th.

With that, his former crew chief, Cole Pearn, also came out of his retirement for a one-off with the team.

“It’s going to be a really cool deal to be able to work with Cole and have the number 56 again,” Martin Truex Jr. said in a release. “I really appreciate everyone at Bass Pro Shops, Tricon and Toyota helping put this together to go have some fun.”

Truex was able to finish 38th in what was his first race post-retirement. William Byron, driver of the No. 24 for Hendrick Motorsports, won the race and thus made the playoffs directly. The 2025 playoffs are currently underway with the second race of the Round of 12 scheduled for this coming Sunday, September 28.

Fans can watch the race live on USA (3 pm ET onwards) or listen to exclusive radio coverage on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

