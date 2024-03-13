“We could bring 1000 HP next week”: NASCAR superstar Kyle Larson weighs his opinion about the big engine debate

Ahead of the fifth race on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar, Hendrick Motorsports star Kyle Larson has opined on the horsepower debate in the sport.

Larson secured his maiden win of the season at the Cup Series Pennzoil 400 hosted by the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The next run- the Shriners Children's 500 saw the HMS driver finish P14.

Kyle Larson is now eyeing to dominate the tracks of Bristol, where he last reigned supreme at the 2021 Bass Pro Shops Night Race. However, his latest standing at the 0.533-mile short track was a P2 finish, when he lost the P1 spot to Denny Hamlin last year.

The Food City 500 is scheduled to kick off on Sunday, March 17, at 3.30 PM ET. Amid the approaching 500-lap dash, the 31-year-old chimed in on the big debate surrounding NASCAR's reluctance to increase horsepower.

"All these engine builders and teams are saying 'It's not gonna cost any difference.' I've studied maths in the same thing, it's like 'Dude, we could bring 1000 horsepower next week", said Larson.

"They're literally taking the engine I won with [in] Vegas [Pennzoil 400] and making it a 1000 horsepower engine to be put in one of Rick's [Hendrick] personal cars right now, added the HMS driver", he added.

Kyle Larson reflects on his dominant sweep at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway

With his maiden win at the LVMS, Kyle Larson collected his 24th Cup Series victory and brought in a second win for his team after William Byron registered their first win at the Daytona 500.

After leading 181 laps in the 267-lap race and triumphing all the stages at the 400.5-mile run, Kyle Larson pondered upon his superior weekend. Fox reporter Jamie Little shared the California native's post-race interview on X (formerly Twitter) account:

“I knew Tyler [Reddick, finished 2nd] was going to be the guy to beat from the first stage. He was really fast there...I felt like it was going to time out where he was running really hard and getting the tow to catch me at the end. Thankfully was able to air-block him a couple laps and get him tight."

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion added:

"I thought him and Bubba were going to get working together again to build a run, so I was happy that didn’t happen. But all in all, such a great job by this Hendrick Cars Chevy team and just their execution, pit road, restarts, all that was great...can’t ask for much more.”

