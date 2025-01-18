“We’ll keep him”: Daniel Suarez and wife Julia share heartwarming moment with Bubba Wallace’s son Becks 

NASCAR driver Daniel Suarez and his wife took to social media earlier today to share pictures of themselves along with fellow Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace's son Becks Hayden. Daniel and Julia both took to Instagram to post photos of the heartwarming moment along with adding a cheeky caption.

Julia Piquet shared a photo of herself, Daniel, Becks, and their dog, Emma, sitting on the floor to her 38.6K followers. Also in the picture was a glimpse of Beck's mom and Bubba's wife, Amanda Wallace. Piquet posted the photo with the caption:

"We love him. We’ll keep him. #Becks"

The Trackhouse Racing team's driver also posted an image from their time together featuring Becks' dad, the 23XI Racing driver, adding the hilarious caption:

"If Beck’s first word is amigo, @bubbawallace said I could keep him"

Bubba and Amanda Wallace, who have been married since 2022, welcomed their son in September last year. Daniel and his wife got married last year, after getting enagaged in 2022, the couple currently do not have any children of their own.

Daniel Suarez and Bubba Wallace both finished in the Top 20 of the points standings, with Suarez making it to the playoffs and finishing 12th, six places above Wallace. The 23XI driver did score five more Top 10s and two more Top 5s than the #99 driver, who was able to secure his spot in the playoffs with a win early on in the season at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Daniel Suarez returns in 2025 driving alongside teammate Ross Chastain, and the two will be joined by New Zealand driver Shane van Ginsbergen this year as Trackhouse Racing adds one more team under their banner.

Daniel Suarez shares a photo of his furry friends

The Trackhouse Racing driver took to his social media earlier this week to share a photograph of his pets - a dog, Emma, and a cat, Pepper. Daniel Suarez posted a picture that showed the two animals curled up on the couch, sharing it to his 177K followers.

The 2016 Xfinity Series champion also added a caption relaying his feelings for his pets that said:

"It’s crazy how much I love these two little creatures!! Animals are the best!"

Suarez is well-known for his love for animals, even working with the animal welfare organization, PETA, teaming up with them last year on a campaign to raise awareness to prevent dogs from being chained and kept outside. He also partnered with them on a campaign related to protecting dogs from being kept in cars with the windows closed in the heat, appearing in a quick video for the organization:

Daniel Suarez completed the 2024 season having scored one win, nine Top 10s, and four Top 5s, raking in a total of 2226 points.

