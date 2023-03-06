"We have a lot of stuff to work on" - Bubba Wallace Jr. reviews 'a good, solid day' after Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace Jr. and his team have been looking to make inroads into the sharp end of the NASCAR Cup Series field after proving their pace last year with a win for both Wallace Jr. and Kurt Busch in the #45 Toyota Camry TRD, which is now seen driven by 23XI Racing newcomer Tyler Reddick in the 2023 season.

Last weekend's Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway saw Wallace Jr.'s #23 crew maximize what their car could offer on the 1.5-mile-long oval track in Sin City.

Bubba Wallace Jr. elaborated on how he and the team managed to extract the most out of their car on the given weekend and finished right about where Wallace Jr. felt the pace of the car was, and said:

“I will say that I hate two tires, it’s never worked for me. I’ve always been plowing tight. Bootie (crew chief) and the team did a great job and it fired off money there."

"I thought we were going to settle for sixth right before that caution came out and I think that’s about where we were all day. We have a lot of stuff to work on, but a good, solid day. Finally be able to finish a race where we deserve."

Bubba Wallace Jr. further spoke his mind about how the setup of his #23 Toyota Camry TRD promoted understeer in an otherwise nuetral-feeling car, and said:

"Really thought we had a much better car in the race than what we had in practice. Just couldn’t get the front end to work and we tried everything. We went the other way on air, went the opposite way on air and just could never figure it out so we have a lot of work to do for our mile-and-a-half stuff."

Bubba Wallace Jr. elaborates on racing alongside Christopher Bell in last weekend's Pennzoil 400

23XI Racing driver and fellow Toyota teammate to Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell, Bubba Wallace Jr. spoke about various points of his race during interviews, out of which his take on racing Bell side-by-side on the track garnered a lot of attention.

Wallace Jr. spoke about how he and Bell lost time battling each other on the track for an extended period of time, letting Daniel Suarez take advantage of the situation, and said:

"We raced really hard. We raced together great all the time our whole career. I felt like we gave up a lot of time at that point in the race when the #99 (Daniel Suarez) got by both of us. I'm just trying to figure out how to help both of us keep moving forward and defend the #99"

Watch Bubba Wallace Jr. take on Phoenix Raceway next weekend for the final leg of the West Swing races in 2023.

