“We made a lot of mistakes”: Daniel Suarez suggests P5 finish at Texas was fortunate while dealing with ‘super unpredictable’ car 

Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez secured a top-five result at Texas Motor Speedway, putting an end to a dry spell of results following his sensational victory at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in the second round of the season.

Despite securing a solid result, Suarez expressed dissatisfaction with how his race unfolded at the mile-and-a-half oval. Starting 17th on the grid, the #99 Chevy driver described his car as highly unpredictable during the first stage. He also mentioned that mistakes on pit road further worsened his outing.

Daniel Suarez capped off the recent stretch of short track races without a top-10 finish. However, he believes he made up for the results this weekend at the Texas Motor Speedway with a bad car.

Reflecting on his eventful outing, Suarez told Bob Pockrass:

"Sure, in the last four weeks we have had better cars and today we made up for it because it was the opposite. We definitely finished better than the way that we raced."

"We made a lot of mistakes on pit road, the balance in the first stage - The car was running ok, and then all of a sudden we put tire and the car went super loose. Like it was very unpredictable but that's how it is sometimes. We have to go back home and analyze everything."

The #99 Chevy driver suggested that the strategy in the final stage, coupled with strong restarts in the closing laps, helped him gain a decent track position.

"At the end of the day, the guys did a good job with the strategy, we got a couple of good restarts and we finished top five. That's a decent day."

Expand Tweet

While Daniel Suarez took a top-five finish, his teammate Ross Chastain was involved in a last-lap incident with William Byron while battling for second position. Chastain collided with the wall and was classified 32nd.

Daniel Suarez rooting for a NASCAR-Moto GP double-header

A few weeks after NASCAR's visit to the Circuit of the Americas, MotoGP, the premier two-wheeler racing series, recently visited the circuit for the Grand Prix of the Americas.

Daniel Suarez and Ross Chastain were in attendance for the event as Justin Marks led Trackhouse Racing has expanded into MotoGP, fielding two entries in the two-wheeler series.

Similar to the IndyCar/NASCAR doubleheader, Suarez expressed his desire for NASCAR to partner with MotoGP. He believes such collaboration could facilitate both racing series to tap into each other's fan bases. Suarez told motorsport.com:

"It would work for NASCAR as well as MotoGP. I see a lot of fans here, very, very passionate. Who knows, maybe these guys don’t watch NASCAR?"

"I think it would be a win-win for both series, especially how international MotoGP is. NASCAR is very, very strong in the United States, but it needs to continue to grow worldwide. And MotoGP is the other way around, it’s very big everywhere but needs to grow in the United States."

Poll : Are you interested in a NASCAR/MotoGP doubleheader? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback