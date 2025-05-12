“We met those goals”: Corey Heim reflects on his ‘big learning experience’ with Denny Hamlin-owned 23XI Racing

Corey Heim expressed his thoughts after competing in his maiden race of the NASCAR Cup Series season. The development driver for 23XI Racing wheeled in the No. 67 Toyota Camry at P13 in the AdventHealth 400 race at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, May 11.

Ad

Heim, 22, drives full-time in the NASCAR Truck Series for Tricon Garage and made his second appearance with the Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin-owned organization. While the Georgia native made strides with his Truck team, claiming three triumphs this season, Heim showed his prowess in NASCAR's premier division with a 13th place finish.

Following his impressive run at Kansas, Heim was asked about his thoughts on his monumental run with the Toyota roster. He said (via Frontstretch on X):

Ad

Trending

"I feel like if I had more experience, I'd be able to actually race inside the top 10 at some point. So, regardless, just so proud of everyone here at 23XI Racing, Toyota."

Furthermore, he added:

"So just a big learning experience today, obviously, a long race, a long day up and down for us overall. But I'm glad we could come home with the P13... I think stage one was certainly under my expectations. I think I'm better than that to run pretty much said last year, that first stage. But stage two and three, I think that was kind of what I was going for, was just to keep climbing forward and not do anything crazy, stupid or anything. And yeah, I think we met those goals."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Corey Heim joined Tyler Reddick, Riley Herbst, and Bubba Wallace for the Kansas race under the 23XI shed. His boss, Hamlin, shared an optimistic response to the young driver's future opportunities.

What 23XI Racing boss Denny Hamlin said about Corey Heim's Cup start

After making two starts for Legacy Motor Club last year, Corey Heim drove the No. 50 Toyota for Denny Hamlin-owned 23XI Racing. While Heim faced an underwhelming finish, he shared his skill set in his recent outing for 23XI Racing.

Ad

Ahead of the AdventHealth 400 race in Kansas, Hamlin talked about Heim's maiden Cup start of the season and said (via Bob Pockrass on X):

"Just kind of see where he stacks up competition-wise with the rest of the Cup field. We are all very aware of his skill set and he's going to get some good opportunities over the next few years to show that."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Corey Heim is currently holding the top spot in the NASCAR Truck Series. He has secured three wins and six top-fives in just nine races of the season. On the other hand, Denny Hamlin, who drives Joe Gibbs Racing's No. 11 in the Cup Series, is ranked P7 in the Cup points standings, with two wins and five top fives.

NASCAR will next return for a non-points-paying, All-Star race, at the historic North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 18.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sashwat Deo Sashwat is part of Sportskeeda’s NASCAR division and frequently covers various events from each race during the season. A Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, he has been interested in the intersection point of sports and writing and has found that opportunity in motorsports journalism.



Sashwat is a firm believer in being true to what he covers and tries to pick up as much information as possible from races as they happen, helping him get the first jump on in-race incidents. His favorite driver is Kyle Larson, as he is intrigued by his dynamicity and diversity as a driver.



Sashwat wants to see NASCAR travel around the world, adding a global element to the Cup Series, and believes this could help the sport bridge the popularity gap to F1.



When he isn’t working, Sashwat follows football and tennis, supporting Real Madrid and Novak Djokovic, respectively. He is also interested in the creativity that comes with film-making. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.