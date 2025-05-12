"We don't necessarily have a relationship": Kyle Busch gives candid assessment of Brad Keselowski commercial collaboration

Kyle Busch weighed in on his off-track relationship with Brad Keselowski following the two working together on a commercial. The two-time Cup Series champion made it known that although he and Keselowski did great business together in the commercial, they don't have much of an off-track relationship.

On the heels of the announcement that Homestead-Miami Speedway would once again host the championship race in 2026, the two former champions were a part of a commercial hyping up the return. The commercial was a spin-off of Back to the Future, where Keselowski encouraged Busch to go to the "future" in a time-traveling DeLorean.

Busch and Keselowski's on-track rivalry has been well-documented over the years. Most notably, Keselowski called Kyle Busch an "a**" during a pre-race introduction at Bristol in 2010. When speaking to reporters during the AdventHealth 400 weekend at the Kansas Speedway, Busch was asked what the dynamic is like now between the two after doing the commercial. While the 63-time Cup winner stated that he and the 2012 Cup champion don't have much of a relationship, he also added that the same could be said for many of the other drivers.

"I would just say that we don't necessarily have a relationship. I probably don't have a relationship with half of these guys in here anyways. Just show up and do our deal. We're the same as the rest of these guys. Just here doing our deal every weekend," Kyle Busch said. (0:25 onwards)

In the commercial, Busch and Keselowski give each other a 'leaping high five' when they "found out" that Homestead-Miami Speedway was returning as the championship race. When asked about the exchange, Busch cracked a smile and admitted it was awkward.

"That was definitely weird, but hey, when you're a good actor you can make anything work," he said. (0:44 onwards)

Kyle Busch sounds off on fellow Cup drivers after Kansas spinout

Kyle Busch's day at the Kansas Speedway went up in smoke in the race's final stage. In a four-wide battle with Ross Chastain, Josh Berry, and Noah Gragson, the driver of the #8 got the worst end of the deal as he went spinning down the backstretch.

Busch voiced his frustration following the spin, which led to him going one lap behind. Racing insider Jeff Gluck brought Busch's midrace comments to light via X, writing:

"Kyle Busch is told Berry came down into Gragson, who then hit him. Kyle responds: 'They're all f****** clowns. Every single one of 'em.'"

Kyle Busch ultimately finished 21st in Sunday's race, the fifth time he's finished outside the top 20 this season. The Las Vegas native sits 18th in the points standings with one top-five finish this season (at CoTA). Busch's last Cup victory came at St. Louis in June 2023.

