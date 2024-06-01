"We need to get better" - Kyle Busch addresses winless streak with RCR after 36 races, demands improvements

Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch has addressed his 36-race winless streak with the team, which started after his last victory at Gateway Motorsports Park in 2023. Busch is yet to secure a win this season to confirm his spot in the 2024 NASCAR Playoffs.

In a conversation with Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass, Busch talked about his drought ahead of the Enjoy Illinois 300 race at World Wide Technology Raceway. Although Busch has celebrated wins two times this season, in the Truck Series for Spire Motorsports, he hasn't secured any victory in the Cup Series for RCR.

"There's been 36 races between now and then, and there's been many different winners. So, us not being one of those is certainly something that we need to get better at. We certainly need to know that we need to get further up front and be able to get ourselves in position to win these races," Busch said. [0:10]

"When you're running up front and you're in position, you have more opportunities to win. And, you know, you're going to eventually get yourself in a victory lane," he added.

Busch has a total of 63 career Cup Series wins. He has consistently maintained his streak of securing at least one win in every Cup season for the past 20 years of his career in NASCAR's top-tier division.

"That's the bigger goal" - Kyle Busch on ending RCR's 20-year wait for a race win

Kyle Busch at the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Buckle Up South Carolina 200

Richard Childress Racing started in 2004 but the team is yet to have a single NASCAR race win under their belt.

During his conversation with Bob Pockrass, Kyle Busch also said that ending RCR's drought was a bigger goal for him than reaching the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

"I'm not stressing over the playoffs probably as much as I'm stressing over the 20-year win streak. That's the bigger goal. You win a race for that, you're going to be in the playoffs, right? So that's the bigger one," the Las Vegas native said.

Busch also described the importance of having a winning streak:

"There's a lot of different cars that I've raced in that time. There's been a lot of different crew chiefs that I've worked with and engineers and teams and people and pit crews and all that stuff, you know, so it just goes to show you how tough this sport is and where it's become, and what it all boils down to is just being able to be consistent with fast cars and be up front," he explained.

Currently, Kyle Busch sits at P14 in the overall Cup series standings, with two top-fives and five top-ten finishes so far. His RCR teammate Austin Dillon is currently 31st, with just one Top-ten finish to his name.

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series is halfway done and the next event on the list of the Enjoy Illinois 300, which will take place at the World Wide Technology Raceway on June 2.