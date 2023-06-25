"We need to get to Canada and on an oval”: Brad Keselowski reveals where he thinks NASCAR should focus next

With talks about NASCAR's appeal to international audiences being boosted by the recent Garage 56 program, Brad Keselowski is the latest driver to jump on the international bandwagon. The Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing co-owner and driver spoke about how he thinks one of the few untapped markets the governing body needs to focus its attention on is Canada.

Neighboring the United States of America, Canada presents the sport with a unique opportunity where the logistical costs of an event could be kept at a bare minimum, while attending to a solid fanbase. Keselowski believes a big market for stock car racing awaits NASCAR in the neighboring country, and said (via Racer.com):

“I’ve been pretty steady on this, I think, for a number of years, but we have to get to Canada. There is a big market for us there. We need to get to Canada and on an oval in Canada. I think that particular market is underserved and full of a ton of NASCAR fans that would help us branch out somewhat internationally while in a manner I think could control costs for the owners in a respectful way.”

Specifically insisting on an oval race in Canada, Brad Keselowski believes NASCAR fans in the country have been left neglected with respect to Cup Series action. While the sport has been to the country before in the form of the Xfinity Series running at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve from 2007 to 2012, fans also crave Cup Series action.

NASCAR's third-tier nationwide series, the Craftsman Truck Series were the last stock cars to race in Canada at the Canadian Tire Motorsports Park from 2013 to 2019.

Brad Keselowski to start the Ally 400 in P20 after Saturday's qualifying session

The Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway marks the return of the NASCAR Cup Series after a week's absence. The 400-mile-long race is expected to be one of the most exciting races of the season, with Music City backing the main event up with its various other charms.

Qualifying on Saturday saw Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing's Brad Keselowski manage to put in a lap time worthy of P20 for Sunday's race. Trackhouse Racing's Ross Chastain managed to win the Busch Light Pole Award, while RFK Racing's best position came in the form of Chris Buescher starting in P12.

RFK Racing @RFKracing While the sun sets tomorrow, we'll be charging toward the front

With a never-ending air of persistence behind the #6 team at RFK Racing, watch Brad Keselowski make the most of his Sunday as the race goes live at 7 pm ET.

